RICHBORO >> The public is invited to “Meet our Artists of the Month” - Diane Greenberg and Denise Callanan-Kline - during an art demo and reception on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Free Library of Northampton Township, 25 Upper Holland Road, Richboro.
Greenberg is a contemporary realist painter who enjoys painting portraits of animals, people and flowers. She is an award winning artist who works in pencil, watercolor and oils. Diane has a BA in Fine Arts but her background is in print textile design.
Callanan-Kline is an award winning Bucks County oil painter who comes from three generations of artists. She works both in plein aire and studio painting. She is committed to creating artwork that reflects a contemporary approach to painting while maintaining classical foundations, and enjoys exploring color and tonal relationships expressed in representational compositions.
Additional paintings can be seen at Chapman Gallery, Doylestown.