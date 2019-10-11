NEWTOWN >> The Council Rock School District will hold “Marching at the Rock,” its 9th annual regional band competition on Saturday, October 12 at Walt Snyder Field at Council Rock High School North in Newtown.
Nearly 400 band members from Neshaminy High School, Bensalem High School, Council Rock North and Council Rock South will display the music, artistry and showmanship they’ve practiced over the summer and fall season in this 9th Annual Council Rock School District event.
The show is staffed by professional judges and culminates in an awards ceremony. The first band will take the field promptly at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors and include one program book per attendee group. A full concession stand featuring a variety of great snacks, band merchandise, and candygrams will be available throughout the afternoon.
Proceeds benefit the Council Rock High School North Music program. The Council Rock Marching Bands are directed by Wayne Bishop, CR North, and John Burns, CR South.
Band students from all Council Rock Elementary and Middle schools will receive free tickets and are encouraged to attend (with a paying adult chaperone) as part of their music education.