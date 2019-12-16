NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Welcome 2020 with a night of laughs at the historic Newtown Theatre.
At a special New Year’s Eve show, guests will be entertained by comedians Teddy Daniels and Tim Grill while they enjoy drinks, dessert, a champagne toast, and watching the ball drop live on the theatre’s movie screen at midnight. Tickets are available at JJComedy.com.
Doors open at 8:30 and the shows start at 9:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $60 per person or $100 for two. Price includes two drink tickets per person (beer, wine or non-alcoholic drink), dessert after the show, noisemakers, a champagne toast at midnight, and watching the ball drop on the big screen.
Thirty VIP tickets are available for $90 per person or $160 for two and include hors d’oeuvres before the show, premium seating, and two premium drink tickets per person for use in the theatre’s secret basement “speakeasy.” The theatre’s bar will be open for additional drink purchases prior to and after the show.
Teddy Daniels is a comedy veteran who regularly opens for comedians like Jim Carey, Jim Breuer and Tracey Morgan. Tim Grill is a rising star on the comedy scene and has been a guest on 94 WYSP’s Opie and Anthony show and 610 WIP Sports Radio.
The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.