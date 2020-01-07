NEW HOPE >> Winter Festival kicks off its 23rd year on Jan. 17 with 10 days packed with events and activities for all ages!
The festivities will begin on Jan. 17 with live ice sculpture demonstrations. Pre-carved and more live ice sculptures are scheduled for the following weekend. Grab your arm candy and the kids and don’t forget your cell phone because The Lambertville New Hope mobile app has the ice carving dates, times and locations with walking/driving direction in the event's calendar. The app has all other events as well and its free to download.
On Saturday, Jan. 18 Mountaintop Marketing & Events brings back its Revolutionary Pub Crawl for the 6th time. The event has become a festival favorite for fun seekers and history buffs alike. Crawlers will be led by fife and drum through the River Towns vising four pubs where they will enjoy a drink, light fare and a theatrical presentation from professional historical reenactors.
DJ Dwyane dunlevy continues the fun at the “after-party” from 4:30-7 p.m. at Havana’s New Hope which is included in the ticket or sold separately. The after party will feature a very special performance. Roxey Ballet will perform "Washington's Crossing," a dance re-creation of Emanuel Leutze's famous painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware River on December 25-26, 1776. The music composed by Richard Jarboe is titled "Song of New Jersey” a balled produced by multi time International Academy Award Winning producer Robert Sands. This piece was part of a larger dance work titled "I Love New Jersey” created as a tribute for Hunterdon County’s 300th and the state of New Jersey’s 350th anniversary celebration.
There are several new events that have been added to the 2020 festival; Oldies Night, Soup Cook-off and The Three Amigos Fan Club event.
The Oldies Dance night will be at the Event Center in New Hope on Sat the 18th featuring Joey D’s Rockin’ Oldies Band, performing those hits from the 50’s and 60’s along with some of the latest pop and uptown funk dance tunes! The ticket includes a spectacular night of music and dancing and a trip back in time with our oldies photo booth. Light fare food from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Door Prizes and Ultimate Dance Contest! This is one event you will not want to miss.
Be sure to visit our Music Mountain Theatre event with the children on January 18, featuring a special children’s stage production of “Frozen Jr”, along with our Mad Science Slime Booth, Glitter Tattoo booth, and the special “Frozen” photo booth.
The Soup Cook-Off on January 19 at the Lambertville House from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Inside the ballroom there will be chef tables lining the entire room. Each chef has brought their best soup, chowder, bisque or stew. Work your way around the room and taste all the entries as much as you'd like and vote for your favorite. The best part of this event is you are the judge! Can’t make it to the soup cook-off? No worries, participating restuarts will offer their Winter Festival Soup for the 10 days of winter festival. The Lambertville App has all the info… restaurants, hours, soups and even walking directions in the events calendar.
The Three Amigos event is sure to be a hit. Join us for an evening of side splitting AMIGO fun in the recreated tiny Mexican village of “Santa Poco” at Karla’s in New Hope! Ticket holders will get 1 sombrero & mustache upon entry, Dinner, Pinata smashing fun, Live Music & Dancing & and a Cash Bar. Brush up on “Three Amigos” Trivia to win GREAT prizes. Dress the part – this is definitely one you don’t want to miss!
Event favorites include the Taste of Winter Festival On January 23 at the Inn at Lambertville Station. The event spotlights the culinary delights that our river towns have to offer, as well as featured tastings from wineries and breweries. We will be hosting sampling tables of food from over 18 local restaurants – a delicious event indeed! Strolling magic by Ran’ D Shine and music by Russell Norkevich.
The Magical Musical Pub Crawl is back again by popular demand. This 60’s themed event was such a hit last year that Mountaintop Marketing has made it bigger and better. Crawlers can pick 4 stops from the 12 local pubs that are paired with 12 of the areas awesome local musicians who will be covering the artist who inspired them the most. Several of the spots have sold out but check our website for availability and don’t miss this 60’s themed event or the After party at havana’s featuring the Eastern Hellbenders.
This year’s Winter Festival Concert at the New Hope Winery is sold out!
New Hope Park & Recreation is hosting its "A Cappella Extravaganza" on January 25. Local colleges will compete to win cash prizes and our very own New Hope Solebury High School will sing for us during intermission. Families, friends, and music lovers - come to this extraordinary event and vote for your favorite group!
Top off your 9 days of adventure on Sunday, January 26, at Triumph Brewing Company in New Hope by coming in from the cold for our spicy hot Chili Cook-Off competition, featuring some of the tastiest, tangiest and most original chili created by our finest local restaurants and accompanied by local beers. Vote for your favorite chili in the People’s Choice Award competition and stay for our trophy presentations and for the Judge’s Choice winners. The competition and the chili will be lively and tickets get sold out quickly, so don’t delay.
Go to the event's website at www.winterfestival.net or tap the Lambertville New Hope mobil app to order tickets and to get all the details and information about these events, and our nine days of fun and family activities, like the Winter Walking Food and Shop Tour, the Beef ‘n Brew at Triumph Brewing Company, and many others.