BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The 48th Annual Puerto Rican Day Festival will bring the sights and sounds of the island to the Delaware River waterfront in Bristol Borough on July 27 from 12 to 8 p.m. The rain date is July 28.
The event, presented by the Puerto Rican Cultural Association of Bucks County, will feature musicians, dancers, local talent and lots and lots of authentic food.
Entertainment will continue throughout the day and include Jimmy George and the Latin Express, Sammy Lopez, Bachata Merengue Band, Bomba/Plena performances, The Domination Dancers, Albasario Dancers, local artists and more.
In a lead up to the festival, the Puerto Rican Cultural Association of Bucks County presents Jibaro Night on July 20. The evening begins with a Puerto Rican flag-raising ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Bristol Borough Hall on Pond Street. The National Anthem will be sung in English and Spanish.
And from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., music, dancing and Tastes of the Island will be held at the Puerto Rican monument. Bring a lawn chair.
The festival is presented by the Puerto Rican Cultural Association of Bucks County, a non-profit organization that provides artistic and cultural events, while educating the community and general public about the values of the Puerto Rican culture.