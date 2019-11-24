YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Yardley will welcome the holiday season with an Olde-Fashion Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 7 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The parade will step off at 3:30 p.m. from the American Legion at 215 S. Main Street and march north on Main Street to West Afton Avenue where it will turn left onto West Afton Avenue before ending at Buttonwood Park. The family-friendly parade will include an appearance by Santa himself sponsored by McCaffrey’s Market, a special guest appearance by Pat Gallen from CBS 3, the award-winning Pennsbury High School Marching Band, local Scouts, community groups and organizations and the Yardley emergency services including police, fire and ambulance. The parade will be followed by the borough’s tree lighting in Buttonwood Park officiated by Pat Gallen. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available under the pavilion at Yardley Borough’s own Santa’s Workshop. Santa’s Workshop will be open immediately after the parade and then every Saturdays leading up to Christmas (December 14 and 21) from 4-6 p.m. The parade is presented by the Yardley Business Association and the Olde Fashion Christmas Parade Committee.
Breakfast With Santa in Lower Makefield
LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Morrisville Rainbow Girls will hold its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 7 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Lower Bucks Masonic Hall, Edgewood and Heacock Roads, Lower Makefield. Breakfast with consist of pancakes and sausage, coffee, hot chocolate and juice. Please bring your own camera for pictures with Santa. There will be coloring for the children along with a train display. Cost: $5 for children between 3 and 12, $7 for adults and free for children under 3 free. For information, call 215-328-9950 or 215-968-2666.
Cookies and crafts at the Church of the Incarnation
LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Church of the Incarnation will hold its annual Christmas Cookie Sale and Craft Show: on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cookies will be sold by the pound. Vendor space is available for $25. The church is located at 1505 Makefield Road, Morrisville 19067.
Santa to arrive by tractor at Charlann Farms
LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Santa will arrive on a tractor on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Charlann Farms, 586 Stony HIll Road, Yardley. Come see Santa arrive on a tractor at 1 p.m. Then visit Santa in the farmstand until 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Stories and songs at St. John Lutheran
Lower Makefield >> The public is invited to spice up their Christmas spirit with an afternoon of Christmas stories and songs on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 12 to 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church. Featured will be a light lunch, stories and all those wonderful Christmas sounds (and maybe even an appearance of the big guy himself). Bring your children, your grandchildren and friends of all ages. And if you really want to boost your Christmas spirit come from 9 to 11 a.m. for a Breakfast With Santa sponsored by the new Scout Venture Crew. The cost is $5 and includes free craft activities. The Ventura Crew is the Scouts new troop which includes boys and girls ages 14 to 20. They have their own President, VP-Programs, VP-Administration, Secretary and Treasurer. What a wonderful opportunity young people to learn leadership skills. Come and support them. The church is located at 1203 Pine Grove Road, Yardley. For information, call 215-295-1603 or email stjhnelca@aol.com.