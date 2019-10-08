YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Yardley Historical Association will host an illustrated presentation, “The Anti-Horse Thief Association in Yardley,” on Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. The program will be held at the Old Library by Lake Afton, 46 West Afton Avenue, Yardley 19067.
The Yardleyville Protective Association for the Apprehension of Horse Thieves and Other Villains was chartered in 1876 and still meets annually. Patricia Miiller, a Protective Association member and President of the Lower Makefield Historical Society, will share the stories of why the association was created, what thieves and villains were apprehended over the years, and what the association’s role is today in the community.
For more information about this free presentation and other activities of the Yardley Historical Association, call 215-493-6625, e-mail info@yardleyhistory.org, or visit www.yardleyhistory.org.
The Yardley Historical Association ensures the preservation and maintenance of the Old Library by Lake Afton and its collections of books, newspapers, photographs, and ephemera related to the history of Yardley and its surroundings