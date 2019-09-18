YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The riverfront borough of Yardley will celebrate the last weekend of summer by playing host to Harvest Day on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The free late summer street festival - a longtime and treasured September tradition in the borough - will unfold along Canal Street, East College Avenue, South Bell Avenue and at Fitzgerald Field.
Offering something for everyone, the family-oriented event will feature more than 100 booths spotlighting local artists and crafters along with civic and business groups.
In addition, live music and entertainment along with food vendors and kid-friendly activities will be located at Fitzgerald Field on the banks of the Delaware River and in the heart of Harvest Day activities.
This year’s food vendors include Fresh Fruit Cup, Local Harvest Pizza, Dutch Magic, J-Dogs, Chuckwagon Soda, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, RitchieLou’s Food Service, the Little Sicilian, Riceballs, Best Darn Kettle Korn, El Tlaloc, Creative Cakes by Carolyn and Yardley Ice House.
And don’t miss all the fun taking place around the town on Harvest Day, from store specials to sidewalk sales.
Stop by and say hello to the local firefighters who will be in front of the Yardley-Makefield fire station at South Main Street and and West College. And take a $5 canoe or pedal boat ride around Yardley’s picturesque Lake Afton in support of the good works of the Friends of Lake Afton.
And in the evening stay around for the third annual spaghetti dinner taking place from 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 317, 215 South Main Street, Yardley.
Presented by the Bucks County Business Connection, the dinner benefits the Garden of Reflection, Pennsylvania’s official 9-11 memorial. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 12 and free to children under five. Tickets include dinner, cash bar, music, 50/50 raffle and more.
Harvest Day takes place, rain or shine. And proceeds from the sale of vendor booths are funneled back into the community in the form of grants awarded to borough organizations.
Confirmed vendors include: Photographer Michael W. Heayn, Jewelry Xpressions by Patricia Shelp, Marjorie Epp, Passionately Natural Soap Co., RoseyKnits, Chalking With the Girls, J&B’s Jewelry Designs, Pysanky by Basia, Jabberwocky Laser Design, Moonlight Embriodery & Sewing, Fallsington Antique & Craft Shop, Brownie’s Woodcrafts, L&L Stained Glass, This Urban Cottage, Creative Crafts by J&J, Sundaes Best Hot Fudge Sauce and Jac & Jo Designs.
Also, Stained Glass Garden – NJ, Handcrafted by Steve, Children’s Christmas Book: A Gift of Love, Hands of Time by Judi, Blind Spot Nut Butters, Joni Londo Handmade Greeting Cards, The Whimsy Menagerie, Nuthatch Weaving, Gladiola Jewelry, Crafts by Susan, Karch Creations, Lovingly Made for You, Gourmet Creations, Manillo Handmade Natural Soap, Rocky’s Hot Sauce, K.Y.M. Designs LLC, Glitzy Girl Boutique/GG Wood Designs, Oversea Creations, Audrey Hunn Designs, Flying Dutchman Foundation, Nanna’s Secret, Envelopes by Elisa, JWS Illuminations, Julia Beauty Decor, Paul’s Sports Collectibles, Handsewn Treasure and From the Ground Up Woodworking.
Other participants include Bundle your Bambino, Emiliano Vazquez Photography, RightEats, Nature Photography & Art, Creating Life in Color, Little House Candles, Buttons, Bangles & Beads, Handcrafted Unlimited by Beverly, Better Half Artistic Design, Bucks County Expression, Sweet Tooth Desserts, Finesse Woodworking, Elizabeth Grace Creations, Brendan’s Rustic Handcrafts, Spoon Sisters, Silk Wreaths & Floral Arrangements by Dolores, Petsgraphique, Jodi Cachia, Bucks County Cookie Co., Libellule Candle, Perceiving Light, Hometown Kreations, Groovy Recreations, The Bubbly Goat, Clothing & Baked Products by Awilda, Home Decor by Jennifer, Dingbats & Doodles, Holidays Lane, Mickey’s Crafts & More, Carol’s Pizzelles, Inspire Light Candle Co., Jan Rocks, Pretty Nerdy Crafts and Fine Art & Watercolor by Joanna.