RICHBORO >> The Free Library of Northampton Township continues its montly art exhibit with the "Faces of Cancer" during January.
The exhibit includes portraits of 20 people who have had cancer, each accompanied by a short description of the person’s experience with their diagnosis.
Lisa Semple, who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in August 2018, created the exhibit despite losing the use of one of her arms to the disease.
That notwithstanding, she pressed through the physical and emotional pain of her illness and spent the last three months of her life painting 19 portraits of strangers and loved ones.
Using only her right arm, she painted, designed, and curated “Faces of Cancer,” which first opened in January 2019 at the Cherry Hill Public Library. Sadly, she did not live to see that exhibit.
When the exhibit at the Free Library of Northampton Township ends, the "Faces of Cancer" will move to the Fox Chase Cancer Center to become part of the center's permanent collection.
The public is encouraged to visit the library located at 25 Upper Holland Road in Richboro to see this exhibit throughout the month of January.
