BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Bristol Borough Council is hosting its annual Doo Wop Concert in the Park Saturday, September 21. This concert appeals to music lovers of all ages as the style of music includes light instrumentation, simple beats, and clear lyrics producing great music for everyone.
Beginning at 5 p.m. concert-goers will experience the golden sounds of some of the biggest names in music. Featuring Russell Thompkins' New Stylistics, The Platters with lead singer Sonny Turner, Charlie Thomas with The Drifters and others, concert-goers will enjoy a wonderful evening of entertainment.
Hosted by Bristol Borough Council, DJ Greg Whit will emcee this year’s concert. Families and friends are encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets to Bristol Borough’s waterfront venue for this FREE concert. Courtesy buses and free parking will be available at the Lenox Building parking lot located at 1414 Radcliffe Street. Shuttle bus service will begin at 3 p.m. and run consecutively throughout the afternoon and evening until 11 p.m.
Besides food trucks with pizza, burgers and cheese-steaks, concert-goers have several restaurant options serving American, Italian, Indian, Asian, Seafood and Mexican food choices. Visit this web-link to explore a variety of dining options and venues, visitbristolborough.com/dining/. From casual to fine cuisine you will find an outstanding culinary experience to compliment the evening’s entertainment.
Doo-Wop in the Park started as a small-town concert 14 years ago. Due to the quality of shows delivered each year, “this annual event has morphed into the largest single day event in Bucks County,” said Ralph DiGuissepe, Bristol Borough Council President. Besides the New Stylistics, The Platters and The Drifters also performing this year are The Coasters and the high-energy girl cover-band The Chicklettes.
For a sneak peak of what to expect at this year’s Doo Wop Concert, check out this You Tube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVWOZCt1fKw
Everyone attending this fun family event plays an important role in encouraging and ensuring that it remains alcohol free for the enjoyment of all, especially the performers.
Parx Casino, PECO and Gilmore & Associates, Inc. are the evening’s major event sponsors.
A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, September 22 at 2 p.m.
Concert information is available 24/7 on the Historic Bristol Borough website page at bristolborough.com; the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/1729082677209681 and Event Co-Chairperson and Bristol Borough Tax Collector, Anna Bono Larrisey is available at 215-788-1600 to answer any questions about this year’s concert during normal business hours.
Bristol Borough is known for its rich history, proud citizenry and rebirth, its commercial corridor is home to a mix of new and established businesses and assorted restaurants adjacent to an accessible waterfront that is the cornerstone of activity for visitors and residents. Awarded Deluxe’s Small Business Revolution-Main Street Season 2 Winner and a Classic Town of Greater Philadelphia, come for the history and stay for the fun. For more information, visit www.visitbristolborough.com.