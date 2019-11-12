LANGHORNE >> The Four Lanes End Garden Club stages its 60th Diamond Anniversary Holiday House Tour and Tea on Thursday, November 21 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Four residences in Langhorne will be open to guests and will be decorated for the season by members of the garden club. Each home on the self-guided tour has a distinctive theme based on the house’s style, history, etc.
* On Prospect Avenue, visitors to the Worthington residence will enjoy a theme of “Let the Games Begin!” Each room is staged and decorated with different games in mind. Have fun tripping down memory lane as you recall when you played Bingo, Monopoly, Candy Land, and Uno, or just sat with your extended family catching up and enjoying each other’s company.
* The Cramer residence on North Bellevue Avenue offers a “Gift of Christmas” theme with the Italiante-Victorian style farmhouse (c. 1868). Enjoy a grand staircase and 10-foot ceilings, a library and family room, and more. The theme of this home signifies that Christmas is a holiday bringing many gifts of beloved memories.
* On Taylor Drive, explore the Formato residence with its theme of “A TREEmendous Luxembourg Christmas” featuring this German Colonial farmhouse of rich and royal history (c. 1763). Among other royal riches, enjoy a sight of a large foyer with gorgeous exposed beams and an over-sized fireplace with an original cauldron arm. Peek at a portrait of the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg who once called this home.
* Also, on Taylor Drive, the Savage residence has a theme of “Snowed In!” Entering this winter wonderland, one senses the joy of a luminescent, warm, and inviting holiday party. This home rests on part of the original land purchased by the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg which was originally owned by William Penn.
Tour tickets include a formal Tea at the Middletown Country Club (420 N. Bellevue Avenue), whose theme is “Sparkle and Shine it’s Christmastime.” Christmas is full of shiny things that sparkle, gleam, and glow. These holiday pleasures dazzle, and yet, deep down everyone knows that Christmas has its special gifts, on which year-round joy depends - the cherished people in our lives, our family and friends.
Guests are also invited to the tour's Country Store located inside the Richardson House (corner of Maple and Bellevue avenues) where they can shop for handmade holiday items, decorations, and gifts.
Tour goers will also want to stop in at the Historic Langhorne Association’s Anna Mary Williamson Library, 160 W. Maple Avenue, for a celebration of “Christmas in the Library”.
Tour proceeds go toward the ongoing maintenance of the grounds at historic Richardson House (the club’s meeting place), community beautification projects, two student scholarships, and various local charities.
Tickets are $20 in advance from any garden club member or at the following participating Langhorne vendors: Judy’s Corner (Bellevue Avenue), Yellow Daffodil (Pine Watson Shopping Center) and Hair Quarters Hair Salon (200 East Lincoln Highway).
On the day of the event, tickets will be $25. All tickets are nonrefundable.
For information, contact Darlene Helicke at 215-757-8931 or dhelicke@aol.com.