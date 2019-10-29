DOYLESTOWN >> Just in time for football season, the Mercer Museum in Doylestown is showcasing a selection of Charles M. Schulz’s famous football-themed comic strips in an exhibit entitled Pigskin Peanuts. This exhibit opens on Friday, November 15 and runs through Sunday, February 9, 2020, and will be located in the Mercer Museum’s Martin & Warwick Foundation Galleries.
"Pigskin Peanuts," organized and toured by the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, Santa Rosa, California, showcases fifty daily and Sunday Peanuts comic strips featuring the sport of football and the popular characters Charlie Brown, Woodstock, Snoopy and more. Guests can play dress up as football players and take pictures at the interactive photo station featuring Peanuts characters.
"Every autumn, Americans' passion for football is on full display. Many of us remember how cartoonist Charles M. Schultz had fun with the game each fall in his Peanuts comic strip - especially with poor Charlie Brown ending up flat on the ground after another encounter with Lucy (not) holding the football. Pigskin Peanuts - together with our companion exhibit featuring local football history - celebrates our annual love affair with the game,” said Vice President of Collections and Interpretation Cory Amsler.
To complement Pigskin Peanuts, the Mercer Museum is excited to mount a companion exhibit Bucks County Plays Football!, which highlights some of Bucks County’s own football history and traditions. It includes historic photographs, video footage, game programs, tickets, sports cards and other artifacts and memorabilia from the 1890s to the 1990s.
Pigskin Peanuts is sponsored by Visit Bucks County, C&N Bank, WBCB 1490AM, Mary Jane Clemens, Suzanne and Paul Manganiello, and the Philadelphia Soul.
Admission to both exhibits is included with general museum admission. The Mercer Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit mercermuseum.org.
Located in Doylestown, the Mercer Museum and Fonthill Castle are historic castles celebrating the legacy of Henry Chapman Mercer (1856-1930), American archaeologist, anthropologist, ceramicist and scholar. Both sites are operated by the Bucks County Historical Society.
The Mercer Museum, one of Bucks County’s premier cultural attractions and a Smithsonian affiliate, features both local and national seasonal exhibits as well as a core museum collection of over 50,000 pre-Industrial tools. This permanent collection offers visitors a unique window into pre-Industrial America through sixty different crafts and trades, and is one of the world’s most comprehensive portraits of American material culture. The museum also features a research library that is a center for local history related to Bucks County and the surrounding region, with its roots dating back to the founding of the Bucks County Historical Society in 1880.
The Mercer Museum is located at 84 South Pine Street in Doylestown, PA and is open year-round. For up-to-date schedule and admission information, please visit mercermuseum.org or call 215-345-0210.
Fonthill Castle was built between 1908-1912, and was the home to Henry Chapman Mercer. Mercer built Fonthill Castle as his home and as a showplace for his collection of tiles and prints. The castle serves as an early example of reinforced concrete and features 44 rooms, over two hundred windows, and eighteen fireplaces. Fonthill Castle’s interior features Mercer’s renowned, hand crafted ceramic tiles designed at the height of the Arts and Crafts movement.
Fonthill Castle is located at 525 East Court Street, Doylestown, PA and is open for guided one-hour tours. Reservations are not taken in advance, and tours are booked at our Welcome Center each day, on a first-come, first-served basis.