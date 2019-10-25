WASHINGTON CROSSING >> The public is invited to take a trip back to the Revolutionary War and retrace the 10 crucial days in 1776 that changed the course of American history.
On the "Traversing the 10 Crucial Days" bus tour, historical interpreters will tell the story of George Washington’s daring Delaware River crossing on Dec. 25, 1776 and his subsequent victories at Trenton, Princeton and areas in between.
Tours will be offered on Nov. 17, Dec. 21 and Dec. 27. The cost is $125 per person and includes bus fare, lunch and donations to the Friends of Washington Crossing Park, the Washington Crossing Park Association in New Jersey, the Old Barracks Museum in Trenton and the Princeton Battlefield Society.
Tour participants will travel to each location and hear how the terrain, weaponry and weather influenced the ways the battles were fought and how the lives of the local people were disrupted by them. See where armies marched, fought and struggled to survive on an otherwise peaceful landscape, while the course of American history hung in the balance.
To register for a tour or for more information, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events.