The historic Newtown Theatre will show two Halloween-themed movies on Saturday, Oct. 26 – the family friendly “Hotel Transylvania” at 1 p.m. and 1931’s “Frankenstein” at 7:30 p.m., a black and white classic that stars Boris Karloff as the monster. Tickets for both movies are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, $7 for children 12 and under, and $5 for theatre members. For the latest news about the Newtown Theatre visit TheNewtownTheatre.com. The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.