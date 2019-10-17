BUCKS COUNTY >> Witches, scary spiders, ghosts and goblins will be stirring up a cauldron full of fun in Bucks County this Halloween season. Costume parades will march through Newtown and Yardley, candle-lit pumpkins will line the historic Delaware Canal Towpath, kid-friendly Halloween movies will be shown and everyone will be doing the "Time Warp" in New Hope.
Halloween Parade in Newtown
NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Annual Newtown Borough Halloween Parade will be Saturday, October 26. The parade will commence at 10 a.m. It will leave from Stocking Works at 301 South State Street, march up State Street and end at Brian S. Gregg Memorial Park at 129 N Congress Street. Costume contest winners will be announced at the park following the parade. There will be treats and prizes and DJ Jon Gills will provide music for a Halloween dance party. Parade goers entering the costume contest for a chance at a prize can preregister on the parade website -www.newtownhalloweenparade.com - or register the morning of at Stocking Works from 9 to 9:50 a.m. All are welcome to join the parade even if they choose not to register. Check out the parade website for costume prize categories and all parade details.
Family-friendly Halloween movies
NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The historic Newtown Theatre will show two Halloween-themed movies on Saturday, Oct. 26 – the family friendly “Hotel Transylvania” at 1 p.m. and 1931’s “Frankenstein” at 7:30 p.m., a black and white classic that stars Boris Karloff as the monster. Tickets for both movies are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, $7 for children 12 and under, and $5 for theatre members. For the latest news about the Newtown Theatre visit TheNewtownTheatre.com. The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.
Seniors to celebrate Halloween
MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> The Morrisville Senior Servicenter, 31 East Cleveland Avenue, Morrisville, will celebrate Halloween with a party on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information, call 215-295-0567.
Halloween events in Yardley
YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The annual Yardley Borough Halloween Sidewalk Parade takes place on Saturday, Oct. 26 beginning at 11 a.m. Costumed children are invited to meet at the Yardley Borough Hall to parade along the sidewalk to the Buttonwood Park Pavilion where they can make a craft and listen to scary stories. The event is free. On Sunday, Oct. 27 from 12 to 3 p.m., the public is invited to take part in the annual Canal-O-Ween “Carve-O-Thon” on Morgan Avenue. Early arrival is suggested as pumpkins disappear quickly. The event is part of Canal-O-Ween, which will line North Edgewater Avenue with lighted, hand-carved pumpkins beginning at dusk every night from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2. Canal-O-Ween is presented by Experience Yardley.
Peddler's Village presents Apple Festival
LAHASKA >> If you love apples, the Apple Festival at Peddler's Village is the place to be on November 2 and 3. Participate in pie-eating contests, see live entertainment, sample apple-themed dishes and browse the work of local artisans lined up along the beautiful cobblestone streets of this 18th-century-style shopping village.
Halloween fun at Sesame Place
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Count's Halloween Spooktacular takes place through Nov. 3 at Sesame Place. Bring the little ones and your best Halloween costumes to Sesame for a family-friendly Halloween tradition, The Count's Halloween Spooktacular! Find your way through two mazes, enjoy three Halloween shows, take a thrilling hayride with your favorite furry friends and watch an exciting Neighborhood Street Party Halloween Parade.
Doing the Time Warp in New Hope
NEW HOPE >> Continuing a Halloween-season tradition, Bucks County Playhouse is reviving its popular production of Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” live on stage through Sunday, October 27. This is the last year the Playhouse will revive the current physical production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” which has been a remounted every year (except 2015) since the theater’s renovation and reopening in 2012. For full details, and to purchase tickets, visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.
Valley of Fear hayrides
FEASTERVILLE >> The Valley of Fear Hayride is open through Nov. 2 in Feasterville. Explore the darker side of Bucks County during one of the many haunted hayrides in the area such as Valley of Fear's Original Haunted Hayride in the woods behind Phoenix Sport Club, where you can hop off the hayride and test your aim in Zombie Paintball.
Pumpkinfest and Horrorfest
LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Pumpkinfest and Horrorfest continue through Oct. 31 at Shady Brook Farm in Lower Makefield. Take a wagon ride down to the patch for the perfect pumpkin and enjoy a variety of inflatable attractions, a giant corn maze and more at PumpkinFest. On select evenings, stay for PumpkinFest After Dark, a not-so-scary event for the younger kids, featuring a moonlit corn maze and more. At nightfall on weekends, the friendly farm turns into a den of terror. HorrorFest invites visitors to walk through the Barn of Horror, test your bravery as you trek through the bloody fields of Carnage, ride through the spooky woods on the Hayride of Horror and face aliens head-on at the 3-D Alien Encounter. Plus, check out their all new in 2019 Sunflower Maze.