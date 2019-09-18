LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The public is invited to celebrate autumn’s beauty on Sunday, September 22 from 12 to 3 p.m. at a special Open House at the Five Mile Woods Nature Preserve. Located in Lower Makefield, the Preserve has many interesting trails with a wide variety of woodland plants.
Guided nature walks suitable for adults and children will focus on signs of fall that can be found in the Woods including seeds, nuts, and colorful leaves. Enjoy the outdoors, bring your children, and learn about the interesting things that you can find in the Woods. In addition, the Woods Headquarters Building will be open and you can observe a collection of live turtles, frogs and salamanders that make their homes in the Woods.
The guided walks provided by members of the Friends of Five Mile Woods will leave from Woods Headquarters throughout the afternoon. Refreshments will be served. The Woods provides habitat for many wild creatures including birds, butterflies, frogs and salamanders. It is also home to many plants including some that are rare. The walks will be at a leisurely pace along flat but uneven terrain. Wear shoes that can get dirty.
The program is free of charge and open to the public.
Five Mile Woods is a 300-acre nature preserve in Lower Makefield Township. It is located at 1305 Big Oak Road near the Kohl’s Shopping Center. It is open to the public every day from sunrise to sunset.
For more information, call 215-493-6652.