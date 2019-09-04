PARKLAND >> As the Philadelphia Eagles’ season gets underway and the path to the Super Bowl is forged, Jay’s Steak and Hoagie Joint in Bucks County is marking the return of the sandwich inspired by Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz.
Owner Jay Green announced this week that the $11 sandwich is returning for the entire 2019 season. It will also be available every day, instead of just on game days like last year.
“I’m a very superstitious person and I didn’t want to bring the Wentzel back, but so many people have asked me about it and requested it back on the menu,” he said. “I had to listen to the customers.”
To recognize Wentz’s North Dakota roots, the Wentzel features Jay’s Steak and Hoagie Joint’s beloved original pretzel roll, chopped chicken steak meat (for the Birds), crispy tots (North Dakota produced 2.7 billion pounds of potatoes in 2017), North Dakota-style fried cheese curds, and beef bison dip cream cheese spread directly onto the fresh pretzel roll.
A popular component that returns this year is the benefit to charity that also recognizes Wentz’s generosity.
Green said he will donate a portion of sales from each sandwich to Bucks County food banks. Last year, the Wentzel helped raise enough funds to purchase 400 pounds of meat that was donated to local food banks ERA Food Pantry in Levittown and the Bucks County Housing Group Food Pantry in Penndel.
Green said the Wentzel dip-themed shirts have sold well leading up to the season and also helped encourage him to bring back the sandwich.
Wentz has proclaimed his affinity for cheesesteaks in the past and has donated his time and money to help stop hunger with those who have less.
Long before the Wentzel, Jay’s Steak and Hoagie Joint and its customers have given back to the Lower Bucks County community. Through donations and portions of purchases going toward food banks, Jay’s Steak and Hoagie Joint had donated more than 50,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and meat.
Jay’s Steak and Hoagie Joint is located at 1205 Highland Avenue, Parkland, PA 19047. See Jay’s Steak and Hoagie Joint’s menu at http://jaysjoint.us/.