WRIGHTSTOWN >> Bucks County Foodshed Alliance and Buy Fresh Buy Local Bucks County concludes its 2019 series of popular farm evenings with a visit to Anchor Run Farm, 2578 Second Street Pike, Wrightstown 18940.
The farm evenings are design to introduce consumers to the local small-scale producers who put the freshest foods onto our tables via direct sales, community-supported agriculture operations (CSAs), farmers markets, farm stands, and other venues. The farm evenings include a potluck dinner and a tour of the farm.
While the tour at Anchor Run is free, donations to offset the cost of BCFA’s programs are greatly appreciated.
Anchor Run Farm practices sustainable, environmentally-conscious farming and serves CSA members and the community fresh produce. They grow 190 varieties of 75 crops. Their CSA consists of freshly harvested organically-grown food at an affordable price.
For more information about Anchor Run Farm, visit anchorrunfarm.com
The evening’s potluck meal runs from 6 to 7 p.m. with the tour to follow. Visitors are expected to bring a dish to share with others and their family’s own eating equipment, beverages and seating, and carry out their own trash. This educational and entertaining event is appropriate for children of all ages who are under an adult’s supervision. Please wear appropriate footwear for the farm.
Any cancellations due to severe weather will be posted on the BCFA website and Facebook page. For more information: 215.621.8967 or BucksFoodshed.org.