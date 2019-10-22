NEWTOWN >> More than 200 singers will lift their voices in song during a special “Voices of Bucks” choral festival in Newtown.
Presented by the Newtown-based Bucks County Singers, a community chorus made up of men and women, the event will feature choral groups from every corner of the region.
This year, the concert – scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 beginning at 3 p.m. - will be held inside the New Life Christian Church located at 4 Freedom Drive, Newtown 18940.
“We have seven choirs this year, which is terrific,” said Terry Boyle Greenland of Yardley, the director of the Bucks County Singers, which organizes the Voices of Bucks concert every fall. “We have both younger and older groups joining us. Anyone who enjoys vocal music is going to enjoy this.”
Performing with the Bucks County Singers for its 2019 concert will be the Council Rock High School South Vocal Ensemble; the Neshaminy High School Select Choir; and Bucks County’s own Ring the Rafters, an entertaining barbershop quartet.
Also taking the stage will be the Falconiers, an all-girls chorus from Pennsbury High School; the Pennsbury Community Chorus; and the Lower Bucks County Youth Choir.
The audience will be treated to selections from each group ranging from Broadway show tunes to sacred selections and from classical choral music to jazz and pop.
For its performance, the Bucks County Singers will “hit the road” with “Destinations,” including Nat King Cole’s rhythm and blues standard, “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66.”
After performing separately, the choirs will then join together for a grand finale, “I Salute You,” a special musical salute to America’s Armed Forces in celebration of Veteran’s Day.
“The nice thing about this concert is that it goes from really young voices to people who are almost 90, which is amazing,” said Greenland. “And the veterans are always so appreciative of the salute. The whole concert is like a big buffet of musical favorites.”
Each year, the “Voices of Bucks” concert combines an entertaining and diverse variety of musical offerings, ranging from Broadway and jazz to standards and classical choral music, while raising funds to support the not-for-profit Bucks County Singers.
“It is totally fun to sing with all these people. And to hear the different music that the kids sing, it’s just fun,” said Rita Enders, a long time Bucks County Singers member from Langhorne. “It’s a very inexpensive concert to hear all different kinds of music.
“And the end is just dynamic when all 200 voices are singing together for the veterans,” said another long time BCS member Eileen Mangeney of Holland.
“It’s just magical,” said Enders.
For 33 years, the Bucks County Singers have celebrated the joy of choral music by presenting concerts and performances throughout the county. The group is directed by Yardley resident Terry Boyle Greenland, an adjunct associate professor at the University of the Arts. The group is accompanied on piano by Marilyn Clark, a retired music educator in the Neshaminy School District.
Tickets for Voices of Bucks are available at $15 each at the door or may be purchased by calling 215-295-7698.
The Bucks County Singers are always in need of singers. The group rehearses the first Tuesday evening of the month from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of God’s Love, 791 Newtown-Yardley Road, Newtown, and on the remaining Tuesdays the choir practices at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Washington Avenue, also in Newtown. For more information, visit BucksCountySingers.org.
Upcoming concert appearances include Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., Lights of Love at St. Mary Medical Center; Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3:30 at Pickering Manor, Newtown; Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Birches of Newtown; Tuesday, Dec. 17 at St. Luke's; and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Philadelphia Protestant Home.