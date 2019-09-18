BUCKINGHAM >> The 20th annual Peace Fair will take place Saturday, September 21 at the Buckingham Quaker Meetinghouse on Route 202 in Lahaska, adjoining Peddlers Village.
The fair is sponsored by Bucks area Quakers and opens at 10:30 a.m. with a presentation in costume by the Bachmann Players of Easton and a drum ceremony “to heal the land” by the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania. The fair is handicap-accessible, the suggested donation is $2 per person, and parking is free.
The fair features local artists, crafts people and fair-trade vendors selling eco-friendly products, hand-woven fabrics, paintings and photographs, pottery, and wares from around the world. The Tookany Creek bluegrass band will perform, along with River Drivers (Celtic and folk), Jacqueline & David Manning (eclectic folk), and songster/educator Ecoman (Richard Mclaughlin), who entertains kids of all ages with original songs of peace and the environment.
Exhibitors at the fair include 45 area non-profits like the Audubon Society, Bucks County SPCA, Delaware Riverkeepers, LEPOCO, The Peace Center, and Camp Onas. There are groups devoted to education, healthy living, seniors, the Girl Scouts, Indigenous People of the U.S., climate change, and many other fields of interest to Bucks area residents.
There are tours of the historic Buckingham Meetinghouse, a National Landmark that has remained virtually unchanged for the past 250 years. The Poetry Reading, featuring Bucks County Poet Laureate Carly Volpe, will take place in the Meetinghouse at midday (open mic at the end).
The U.N. Association of Bucks County will again host their Heritage Display, a “festival of sights and sounds,” where area families can show off the culture, costume, and activities of their ancestors’ origin. Visitors to the fair are invited to dress in traditional national costumes and visit the Heritage tent to compare notes with others interested in family origins.
Dedicated to promoting harmony in the home, the community, the environment, and the world, the Peace Fair boasts 100 vendors and several thousand visitors. It has become a tradition for Bucks area families looking for a fun-filled experience where they can learn about how organizations and individuals are promoting peace and justice in Bucks County and around the world.