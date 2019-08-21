BRISTOL >> Due to high demand, Bucks County Community College has added another free art class for veterans this fall at the Gene and Marlene Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks.
Water Color Techniques will be held from 9 a.m. to noon for six Fridays, September 20 to October 25, at the campus at 1304 Veterans Highway, Bristol, Pa. The course is sponsored by Action Manufacturing Company of Bristol Township.
The first free art class for vets last spring was met with resounding success. Another class offered on Tuesdays this fall has filled.
The instructor is renowned artist Rose Marie Strippoli from the Artists of Bristol on the Delaware. The course, geared toward beginners, will cover a variety of methods used to achieve remarkable watercolor results, including techniques such as dry brush. Veterans will be provided with art supplies.
“Art is such a great way to express oneself, so we thought it would be a great opportunity for our veterans to take advantage of this creative learning experience for free,” said James Sell, executive director of the Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks. “It’s also one other way to recognize and appreciate their service to our country.”
Sell notes that the artists teaching the courses are donating their time, and sponsors fund the needed art supplies. The program is sponsored by the Bucks County Community College Foundation and the Grundy Foundation. Future courses to be offered in this series include acrylic painting and drawing.
Veterans do not need to be a resident of Bucks County to enroll, however space is limited. Veterans (who can show some form of Veterans ID card) can sign up for the class by contacting Christine Tompkins at 267-685-4802 or Christine.Thompkins@bucks.edu.
Rose Marie Strippoli has studied art at Bowling Green and Jacksonville Universities, Bucks County Community College and Lorain County Community College, and has attended many workshops around the world. Her acrylics, enamels, watercolors and hand-built pottery have garnered numerous awards, including a special recognition from the Ohio Watercolor Society for having 10 paintings accepted into their juried shows.
Rose Marie was selected as one of the “Persons of the Year” by the Advisory & Oversight Committee of the 21st Century Learning Center for her contributions to Bristol Borough and the Art Community and was only the second person entered into the Centre for the Arts Hall of Fame in Bristol Borough.
Rose Marie has held leadership roles in many art organizations, including the Artists of Bristol on the Delaware. She is currently a resident artist at the Centre for the Arts in Bristol Borough as well as a regular participant in the exhibitions at the Gallery at the Lower Bucks Campus, the latter of which she co-founded in collaboration with the college. She also teaches painting at Bucks County Community College through the Department of Continuing Education.