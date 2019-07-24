WASHINGTON CROSSING >> The Friends of Washington Crossing Park is marking its 10th anniversary in 2019. To celebrate, the Friends group is holding 10 free events throughout the year.
On Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m., the public is invited to “Bark in the Park,” a mile-long group walk through the park. The first 100 dogs will receive a mini tri-corner hat. In addition to the walk, the event will feature vendors and groups with information valuable to pet owners.
No registration is required for this rain-or-shine event. Bark in the Park is sponsored by Washington Crossing Animal Hospital and co-hosted by State Representative Wendi Thomas of the 178th Legislative District.
The non-profit Friends of Washington Crossing Park was formed in 2009 to save the crossing reenactment in the wake of state budget cuts. Today, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Friends help staff the park, offer guided tours, run field trips for 10,000 students a year, and stage numerous living history events.
For more information about events in the park, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events. Washington Crossing Historic Park is located at 1112 River Road in Washington Crossing.