WASHINGTON CROSSING >> The public is invited to travel back in time and experience the life of the Founding Fathers during Washington Crossing Historic Park’s annual Autumn Encampment & Market on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During this event, colonial townspeople will gather at their marketplace in the historic village area of the park to sell their wares while soldiers drill 18th-century military tactics. Families will enjoy a wide array of activities including crafts, cooking demonstrations, tours of historic buildings, and one-on-one interaction with colonial reenactors. The park’s fife and drum corps will also perform throughout the day.
Admission to Autumn Encampment & Market is $8 for adults, $4 for children age five to 11, and free for those under five. Attendees also receive free admission to the park’s Thompson-Neely House, restored Grist Mill and Bowman’s Hill Tower that day. This event will be held rain or shine.
Washington Crossing Historic Park is located at the intersection of Routes 32 (River Road) and 532. To stay up-to-date on what is happening at the park, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org.