LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The AOY Art Center, a Pennsbury Partner, will host its fourth annual gallery show of adjudicated Pennsbury student work on two weekends.
As in past years, the showcase of up-and-coming talent will be juried by members of the AOY Art Center with cash prizes and gift certificates awarded. First prize is $500, with a second-place prize of $300, and $200 for third-place honors. Three $50 gift certificates from Jerry’s Artarama will also be awarded as Honorable Mentions.
A wide variety of student work in many different media will be exhibited, including paintings, drawings, sculpture, and digital photography. The works were adjudicated and selected for the AOY exhibition during the Pennsbury High School Art Majors Show at PHS East on January 9.
The AOY Art Center is located on Patterson Farm at 949 Mirror Lake Road in Lower Makefield Township. The public is invited to an opening reception at the center on Friday, January 24 from 6 to 8 p.m., and the show will continue that Saturday and Sunday, January 25 and 26 and the following weekend, February 1 and 2. Public gallery hours on the weekends are 12 to 5 p.m.
The AOY jurors this year will be established artists, Donna Lynn Sheehan and Connie Dierks. The award funds stem from two sources: a new donation made by an anonymous AOY member in honor of the outstanding Art program at Pennsbury High School in the hopes of inspiring these new artists and their families; and a donation made by AOY member, Fran Leyenberger, in memory of her husband, Chris.
“On behalf of the Art Department, I’d like to say that this partnership with the AOY Art Center is a win-win for both the students of Pennsbury and the community," said Ruth Anne Schultz, Pennsbury’s K-12 Art Curriculum Coordinator. "We appreciate all the extra effort that AOY is contributing to host this student show and we are excited this will provide more community exposure for the work of our students and their teachers.”
The purpose of the AOY Art Center is to pursue art education for the community. For more information about the center or to request private access to the show, visit www.artistsofyardley.org or call Bette Sovinee 215-493-1205.
The mission of the Pennsbury Partners Program is to establish and sustain collaborative partnerships between the School District and the community-at-large to enrich educational opportunities for all students. For more information, visit www.pennsburysd.org >Departments>Pennsbury Partners Program or call 215-428-4178.