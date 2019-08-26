LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Art lovers are invited to view an extraordinary collection of original art by local artists (who just happen to be members of the Artists of Yardley) at the AOY Art Center's 15th Annual Members Art Show and Exhibition.
The Opening Reception is on Friday, September 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Gallery will then be open to the public on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept 7 to 22 from 12 to 5 p.m.
Step in to the gallery inside the historic 1837 Janney House and spend some time browsing or chatting with the artist hosts. Go ahead, ask them about the art! All the art is available for sale.
Collectors will be especially be interested to know that AOY Art Center shows works by some of the most coveted Bucks County artists. From landscapes, realism and abstracts, guests will be impressed and inspired by the works of these local artists.
The AOY Gallery is located just off the Interstate 295 and the 332 interchange on the Patterson Farm. Make the turn at the sign and come down the farm lane to AOY's inspiring creative oasis. The show is free and open to the public. (GPS - put in Morrisville).