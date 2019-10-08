LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Quilts of every size, shape and color will be on display for two days this weekend in Lower Makefield Township.
The Newtown Quilters Guild presents “A Thread Runs Through It” on Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lower Makefield Masonic Lodge at Edgewood and Heacock roads, Yardley 19067.
Guild President Regina Apuzzo calls it “a celebration of the art and craft of quilt making” that you don’t want to miss. “It’s a lovely two day event and a nice way for us to show the public that quilt making is still alive, it has progressed and has kept up with the changing times,” she says.
The centerpiece of the show will be a display of more than 100 quilts made by guild members.
Also shown will be many of the guild’s philanthropic projects including Quilts for Kids, Camp Erin Quilts and crayon quilts, made by kids, stitched together by members and donated to sick and hospitalized children.
And don’t miss this year’s raffle quilt, “Flutter and Flowers,” a queen-size creation that will be on display and raffled off at the Guild’s December meeting.
“It has more of a modern feel to it than what you would think of as a traditional quilt,” said Apuzzo of the raffle quilt. “But that’s kind of where we are as a guild. We’re between the very traditional, which is still done with so much love, to the modern, which a lot of young people like. They like the grays and colors like that.”
Also featured throughout the show will be small quilt vendors, raffle baskets, Aunt Sukie’s Attic Treasures and a small cafe serving lunch items and refreshments.
“This is an opportunity to come out and take a look at some real quilts,” adds Apuzzo. “These are not your typical quilts that you’d find in a store. This is true quilt making. It’s an opportunity to see traditional quilts, modern quilts, quilts that are artful. Come out and see this whole craft and how it has moved forward into this century. It’s a true opportunity to touch base with this old craft in today’s environment.”
The show is presented every other year by the Guild to showcase the craft, but also as a major fundraiser for the guild which boasts a growing and diverse membership of more than 100.
Quilting, said Apuzzo, is “a wonderful thing to do and a wonderful way to meet new people and form lasting friendships. It’s an extremely social activity. We have a really nice time together,” she adds. “Many of us are close. We also provide educational opportunities for our members. People are welcome to come to our meetings and learn new things and new quilting techniques. It’s just a really fun group.”
The Newtown Quilters Guild (NQG) began in June, 1989 when a group of 10 friends gathered together for an evening of sewing and socializing.
This was the beginning of a monthly "stitch 'n sew" that would be held in various homes in Bucks County. At first, there wasn't an organized activity and many crafts were shared.
As word spread and more joined this group, quilting was the one craft that interested everyone. By November of that year, the group numbered 33 and quickly outgrew family rooms.
Since then, the NQG devised its name, logo and weathered various moves as the membership grew to 100 with members coming from Bucks County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia and New Jersey.
Betty Hancock, who now lives in Washington Crossing, was one of the original members of the guild.
“It just grew into something that I could never have imagined when we started the guild,” she said. “We do so much philanthropic work. It’s just amazing.”
Hancock said when they formed their small group the idea was to introduce people to quilting and to share their love of quilting with the greater community. “It just grew from there from making their own quilts to making quilts for other people,” she said.
They initially met at each other’s homes until they grew too big for that. For a short time, they met at the Stocking Works.
Today, the Newtown Quilters Guild meets on the third Tuesday of every month beginning at 7 p.m. at the Lower Makefield Township Community Center, 1550 Oxford Valley Road, Yardley 19067. Guests are welcome.
If you go
Admission to the quilt show is $8 and free for children under 12. Admission is $1 off with a donation of a non-perishable item in support of Interfaith Food Alliance. The Lower Bucks Masonic Lodge is located at Edgewood and Heacock roads in Lower Makefield.