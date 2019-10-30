LANGHORNE >> Metro Diner, known for its craveable award winning dishes with bold flavors served in a family friendly atmosphere, is opening its first Langhorne location on Tuesday, November 19.
The 3,700-sq. ft. eatery will open at 2390 East Lincoln Highway in the Lincoln Plaza, near the Sesame Place Theme Park. Serving all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner, the diner will indulge the taste buds with new twists on traditional dishes and offer the option for guests to bring their own adult beverages.
“Guests feel at home when they come to Metro Diner because we welcome them as if they are coming to our own house,” said Langhorne Metro Diner Managing Partner John Azarian. “Metro Diner is known as a local gathering spot, and we hope to be the new go-to destination where Langhorne diners turn into regulars.”
Metro Diner offers generous portions at approachable prices, and features daily blackboard specials made with quality ingredients including gluten-friendly options. Dishes include Fried Chicken & Waffle, the acclaimed Meatloaf Plate, Biscuits & Sausage Gravy, the Cooking Channel’s Cheap Eats featured Jumbo Chicken Pot Pie and the Pulled Pork Mac Stack – a half-pound of BBQ pulled pork piled over creamy macaroni & cheese and a cheddar cornbread waffle topped with maple butter.
The concepts dishes have been featured on the Food Networks Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and the Cooking Channel’s Cheap Eats.
The Langhorne community is invited to celebrate the arrival of Metro Diner by reserving a spot during special pre-opening charity events. All donations will benefit Kisses for Kyle on Saturday, November 16, an organization that offers a variety of services to families battling the effects of childhood cancer in the Delaware Valley area. On Sunday, November 17, all donations will benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation, an organization dedicated to finding effective treatments for the millions worldwide living with neurofibromatosis.
Reservations for either charity day event can be made by calling (215) 804-9415.
The diner will feature indoor seating for 96 guests and outdoor patio seating for 16 guests, with an open kitchen. Metro Diner in Langhorne will be open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Metro Diner is hiring more than 100 area residents. Applications to join the team are being accepted for all positions including servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff. Metro Diner provides a team atmosphere with long-term career growth opportunities and competitive compensation. Interested applicants can complete the online application at MetroDiner.com/employment.
About Metro Diner
Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is known for its generous portion sizes, and bold takes on American favorites. The eatery offers approachable prices during their all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Metro Diner’s made-from-scratch menu features quality ingredients and signature dishes including Fried Chicken and Waffles, Charleston Shrimp & Grits, and their famous Meatloaf Plate. Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and the Cooking Channel’s Cheap Eats.
To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or to place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com. The concept also offers delivery through Uber Eats, enabling guests to enjoy a meal without leaving their home or office.