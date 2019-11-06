BEDMINSTER >> Weis Markets on Nov. 6 celebrated the grand opening of its new store in Bedminster Township.
Located at 431 Dublin Pike, the 61,323 square-foot supermarket is the company’s eighth location in the Delaware Valley and second in Bucks County. The store officially opens for business on November 7 at 6 a.m.
The store employs more than 150 full- and part-time associates and features a beer-wine café, a full-service pharmacy and a fuel center.
It also includes an expansive produce department with a wide selection of organic produce; a full-service seafood department with sustainably-caught seafood; a full-service meat department with on-premise, custom-cut Certified Angus Beef®; a deli offering a wide selection of meals to go including a hot foods bar, salad bar, and sushi prepared in-store daily; and eight advanced self-scan checkout lanes.
“We are pleased to expand our services in Bucks County and the Delaware Valley to offer our new customers a strong combination of convenience, quality and low prices that help them live better and spend less,” said Jonathan Weis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Weis Markets. “We appreciate the welcome we’ve received and look forward to serving and becoming active members of the Bedminster-Dublin-Perkasie community.”
The store will offer Weis 2 Go Online ordering with curbside pick-up and delivery, through which customers can order online and have their groceries handpicked by trained personal shoppers for pick-up or home delivery. Through this offering, customers can use their Weis Preferred Shopper cards to save on their orders and earn rewards on gas and private brand products, and they can also browse the weekly online circular and add sale items to their carts.
Bedminster customers will also benefit from Weis’ Low, Low Prices program, which launched in 2019 and lowered the prices on more than 7,000 products to offer the lowest every day price in the market. The multi-million-dollar investment in low prices is the company’s most ambitious price reduction program to date.
To mark the opening and thank the community for its warm welcome, Weis Markets donated to Philabundance in support of local food pantries and hunger programs. It made additional charitable donations to the Pennridge Music Association, Army National Guard Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 55th Brigade Support Battalion Family Readiness Group, Dublin Borough Police Department, Dublin Volunteer Fire Company, Pennridge Regional Police Department, and Deep Run Valley Sports Association.
The donations are part of a year-round giving program which includes campaigns to support local community hunger organizations, pet shelters and veterans’ organizations, among many other local nonprofits.
For more information, visit WeisMarkets.com.