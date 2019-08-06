YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The public is invited to join local and other officials, friends and family at the formal opening of The Hemp Oil Store at 9 E. Afton Ave. in historic and vibrant downtown Yardley Borough on August 10 at 10 a.m. as part of 2nd Saturday Yardley.
Owner Joseph Wilker, along his other team members will be cutting the ribbon on their new storefront location and then welcoming all to stop in their store for a daylong open house through 4 p.m.
As part of the 2nd Saturday #DogDays (of Summer) theme, The Hemp Oil Store will be giving out CBD “Pupperbites” for the canine friends of folks who come by with their dogs, while offering a 10 percent off sale on all of their products for the day through 4 p.m.
For Joseph Wilker, opening his store is a dream come true. "It was like coming back home. After 33 years of teaching in the Yardley area, I was presented with the opportunity to grow our business in the Borough. I couldn't have found a better place than Yardley; just like when I was engaging with the parents at school I always had that same feeling of family,” said Joseph. “The business community here has welcomed us with open arms and we are looking for to be a big part of downtown Yardley for a long time.
“Our goal is to carry and sell only the best hemp extracts/CBD oil for you and your family. We have carefully researched each and every brand we offer and have selected them based entirely on their exceptional quality, consistency, and attention to detail,” noted Joseph. “We include a certificate of analysis for each product so customers can see exactly what they are purchasing, and now even offer our own line of CBD products, the sources for which have been thoroughly vetted, and only come from a small circle of trusted manufacturers who share in our expectation of high quality, uniformity and our overall vision of providing exceptional hemp oil products.”
“It says a lot when a long-time area resident opens a store in the Borough, making that investment of time, talent, and treasure. We’re glad to see our downtown’s wellness niche of businesses expand with the addition of The Hemp Oil Store and look forward to engaging Joe and his team in community endeavors,” remarked Jef Buehler, President of Experience Yardley.
For more information on The Hemp Oil Store, find them on the web at www.thehempoilstore.com as well as on Facebook at TheHempOilStore.