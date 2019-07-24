PHILADELPHIA >> In its ninth consecutive year, Pet Valu, a specialty pet supply retailer with a longtime history of supporting dogs who served in the U.S. Military, is hosting its annual “Patriotic Pets” fundraiser benefiting The United States War Dogs Association.
Until Patriot Day (September 11), Pet Valu customers can purchase limited-edition American flag pet bandanas for $5. Customers can also purchase a paper paw for any amount, which Pet Valu stores display to represent the donations from customers to the U.S War Dogs Association.
Proceeds from the sales of the bandanas and “paper paw” donations directly benefit the U.S. War Dogs Association, whose mission is to honor the memory of the service and sacrifice of the U.S. Military Working Dogs and educate the public about the invaluable service of these canines to our country.
Donations to the U.S. War Dogs Association help cover the costs of: transporting veteran war dogs back to the U.S. after their service, finding homes for retired K9s, memorializing fallen four-legged soldiers, providing service dogs with state-of-the-art equipment to support them both overseas and back home, sending care packages to service dogs and their soldiers, facilitating a FREE prescription drug program for retired military K9s, TSA and Secret Service dogs and providing funds for The Rainbow Bridge Assistance Program.
“Patriotism is all about loyalty to friends, family and country. The loyalty of these service animals is something to be honored and celebrated, and we're excited to kick off our ninth year partnering with the U.S. War Dogs Association for the Patriotic Pets campaign,” said Ally Homa, senior marketing manager for Pet Valu. “This fundraiser gives our local Pet Valu communities an opportunity to support our four-legged heroes that have given us so much.”
As one of Pet Valu’s most popular customer events, the Patriotic Pets fundraiser has collected more than $2.3 million for the U.S. War Dogs Association since its inception in 2010. Combined with their sister chain of stores, Pet Supermarket, which started raising for the U.S. War Dogs in 2016, Pet Valu and Pet Supermarket have raised over $3.1 million for the organization in eight years.