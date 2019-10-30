FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Outback Steakhouse, an Australian-inspired steakhouse best known for grilled steaks, its iconic Bloomin' Onion and a wide variety of chicken and seafood, is opening a new restaurant in Oxford Valley.
Located at 650 Commerce Boulevard near Best Buy, the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, Nov. 18 with a fundraiser benefiting Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization helping military families who struggle and need help with household expenses.
On November 18, 50 percent of sales from meals served from open to close, up to $5,000, will be donated to the organization.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce and a check presentation to Operation Homefront.
“We’re excited to bring our signature Aussie menu to the Oxford Valley community, serving up generous portions at moderate prices, in a casual, warm and welcoming atmosphere,” said Speros Tsoflias, the proprietor of the new Outback Steakhouse. “We look forward to hosting our new friends and neighbors as well as the 136 new Outbackers that will join our new restaurant team.”
In addition to juicy steaks and Aussie cocktails, there are three ways to enjoy steak and lobster at Outback Steakhouse. For limited time, starting at $15.99, patrons can enjoy a center-cut sirloin or Victoria’s Filet paired with a steamed lobster tail, crispy lobster and shrimp or the new Lobster Mac and Cheese. Lobster can also be added to any Outback entrée.
Oxford Valley’s 6,543 square-foot Outback Steakhouse features a spacious dining room and a large bar area with a seating capacity for approximately 248 patrons. Guests can also take advantage of the restaurant’s catering program and bring the bold flavors of outback to the table with Outback Aussie Party Platters, available online or by calling 215-377-9479.
A local favorite for “mates” in large cities and small towns around the world, download the Outback Steakhouse app (www.outback.com/app) to get seated faster, pay quickly and receive exclusive offers. Outback’s loyalty program at dine-rewards.com, offers rewards after only three qualified visits.
The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner seven days, Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To get Outback Steakhouse signature meals delivered straight to a home or office, guests can use DoorDash, the nation's largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery.
For more information, visit www.outback.com.
Outback Steakhouse starts fresh every day to create the flavors that our mates crave. Best known for grilled steaks, chicken and seafood, Outback also offers a wide variety of crisp salads and freshly made soups and sides. New creations and grilled classics are made from scratch daily using only the highest quality ingredients sourced from around the world. For more information, visit www.outback.com or http://www.facebook.com/outback