NEWTOWN >> The Newtown Business Association will open the new year with a business card exchange on Wednesday, January 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Guru’s Indian Cuisine, 203 N. Sycamore Street, Newtown. NBA members and guests are invited to come for tasty refreshments and networking – visit with colleagues, make new connections.
Business card exchanges are held monthly by the NBA and provide an opportunity to network with colleagues and make new contacts while enjoying an exciting variety of refreshments. Attendees and guests are asked to register online on www.NewtownBA.org; guests are invited to attend one business card exchange and one monthly member breakfast meeting to see what NBA is all about.
Awards and Recognition Breakfast
Next up for the Newtown Business Association will be its annual Awards and Recognition breakfast on Thursday, January 23 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Chandler Hall, 99 Barclay Street, Newtown.
The NBA will take a look back at 2019, another awesome one for the NBA and its members, and honor the people who made a difference in the community.
During the breakfast, NBA leaders will be presenting its Community Service Award, the NBA Humanitarian Award, the President’s Award, the Distinguished Service Award, the Unsung Hero Award and the Business of the Year Award.
In addition, the NBA will be recognizing its 2020 officers and board of directors, including President Bill Sheffer, Vice President Ken Ogborn, Treasurer Fred Poritsky and board members Gerry Couch, Victoria Davis, Scott Fegley, Tina Leck, Dave Marcolla, Leigh Sheek-Vogel, Craig Turet, and Laura Weber-Carnevale, as well as the 2019 event and association chairs.
The breakfast is free to NBA members and first-time guests. Guests are welcome to come to a breakfast meeting to see what NBA is all about. Attendees are asked to register online at www.NewtownBA.org to ensure adequate breakfast fare. Come hear all about what is happening in the Newtown Business Association and how it can help your business. The meeting starts promptly at 7:30 and wraps up at 9 a.m.
The mission of the NBA is to promote Newtown as a great place to live, work, shop and do business, thereby enhancing the economic vitality of the community for member businesses through networking, education, community involvement and coop advertising opportunities.
Emerging Leaders
Also in January, the NBA's newly formed Emerging Leaders (EL) group will be holding two events - an educational workshop and a networking happy hour.
- The workshop on the theory and principles of John Maxwell, author of the book, "Leadership Gold," will be presented by Dr. Gary Scardino on Tuesday, January 21 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Keller Williams Newtown, 12 Terry Drive, Suite 204. NBA members, those employed by NBA members, and guests can register at www.NewtownBA.org.
- The networking happy hour will be held on Wednesday, January 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Green Parrot Restaurant, 240 N. Sycamore Street in Newtown. Interested persons are asked to register online at www.NewtownBA.org. Non-NBA members are welcome to attend as a guest to one meeting.
Emerging Leaders is a group of young professionals (employed by or owners of NBA member businesses) who enjoy networking and connecting in an approachable atmosphere to create lasting relationships that play a key role in their development and success, now and in the future.
NBA-EL draws its strength from being a program of the Newtown Business Association which sees tremendous value in supporting all of its members in their ability to be more prosperous and engaged.
NBA-EL priorities are to create new connections, impact the community and develop its members professionally through mentorship and Professional Development via educational workshops; networking and Connection building lasting relationships at monthly meetings/events; collaboration and education via the annual summit; and service to the Community through support of NBA community events. Anyone interested in more information about this young professionals group can contact Chair Dave Marcolla at dave@davemarcolla.com.