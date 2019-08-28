NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Business Association will hold its 13th annual Business Expo & Culinary Fair on Wednesday, September 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Brown Gym, Newtown Athletic Club, 120 Pheasant Run.
The free event is open to the public, showcasing more than 60 local businesses and restaurants.
All participating NBA member businesses will have raffles for prizes, and area restaurants will offer delicious free food samples! Attendees can also enter a raffle to win gift baskets filled with items and gift certificates from local businesses.
Join the more than 1,000 expected attendees enjoying what Newtown businesses and the NBA have to offer.
The mission of the NBA is to promote Newtown as a great place to live, work, shop and do business, thereby enhancing the economic vitality of the community for member businesses through networking, education, community involvement and coop advertising opportunities.
Full event details are available at www.NewtownBA.org.