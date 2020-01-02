NEW HOPE >> McCaffrey’s Food Markets will celebrate the opening of its newest market on January 9 beginning at 9 a.m. in New Hope.
The New Hope location will be home to the 5th McCaffrey’s Food Market in Pennsylvania, and the 7th Market overall. The day will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by special sales throughout the store, tastings and more.
A state-of-the-art Food Market, the new McCaffrey’s will be staffed by food experts and offer what McCaffrey’s is famous for: exceptional produce, meat, seafood, cheese, deli, bakery and floral, along with chef-inspired, gourmet prepared foods.
Some highlights of the store will include: a gourmet sandwich station, hundreds of cheeses from around the globe, extensive grocery selection, custom cakes, a gourmet, Java Jim’s coffee bar, a beer garden with hundreds of craft beers, indoor seating area and hundreds of organic, local and exotic product offerings.
Also, McCaffrey’s New Hope will incorporate eco-friendly alternatives, as no single-use, plastic bags or straws will be available throughout the store.
The new store is located at 300 West Bridge Street in the former Staples building. The store manager, Lou Campo, has more than 25 years’ experience in the grocery industry and was the former manager of McCaffrey’s Princeton, New Jersey market.
“We cannot express how thrilled we are to be opening our newest market in New Hope,” said Jim McCaffrey, McCaffrey’s President. “We are looking forward to serving and immersing ourselves in this diverse and prominent town.”
For more information about McCaffrey’s Markets, visit www.mccaffreys.com.
McCaffrey’s is a locally owned Food Market. The first McCaffrey’s Food Market opened in Yardley, PA in 1986. In addition to its newest New Hope location, McCaffrey’s serves customers in six additional locations: Yardley, Newtown, Blue Bell, Doylestown, Princeton, N.J., and West Windsor, N.J.
Grand Opening Hours at New Hope are: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Regular Business Hours: Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.