NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Agasar Family WellCare at InnerSpa celebrated its grand opening on Sept. 13 with a ribbon cutting, entertainment, tours and an open house at 4 Terry Drive in Newtown Township.
The event drew numerous dignitaries, including U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, State Representatives Perry Warren and Tina Davis, District Magistrate Mick Petrucci, Newtown Township Supervisor Kyle Davis, Newtown Borough Mayor Charles "Corky" Swartz, Bill Sheffer (president) and Gerry Couch from the Newtown Business Association and Minesh V. Pathak, the executive director of the Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce.
The new wellness business, which opened in May, is a marriage between two longtime Newtown professionals - Cathy Windland Agasar, a National Board Certified Colon Hydrotherapist and owner of InnerSpa, and longtime Newtown chiropractor Dr. Jerry Agasar.
"This is a business that's been 17 months in the making," said Cathy Windland Agasar. "We believe that we've been called to serve the community and to do it together. We're very, very excited to be part of the Newtown community."
"InnerSpa has been around for 15 years and the expansion to Agasar Family WellCare is amazing," said Cathy. "It's all became we've had love and support from so many people."
"I'm just humbled and honored everyone is here today," added Jerry Agasar. "It's been an amazing 20 month journey - getting married, planning our businesses. I've enjoyed my 37 years of practice in Newtown. I enjoy this community. When I came here 37 years ago, I didn't know a soul, but I was determined to connect to the community, give back to the community. And now to be able to do this with my partner, my wife and to serve all the people in this community is just a blessing."
When the two met in late December 2017, no one could have predicted the whirlwind that the next year would become. Funny how they both worked in the wellness field (within a mile of each other), knew many of the same people, and had a shared faith in God, yet never once ran into each other, but they say "He works in mysterious ways."
One date turned into two, and as winter turned into spring, both families came together to celebrate their new, blended existence.
After getting married in 2018, the two decided it also made sense to marry their practices and take advantage of common wellness synergies between the two.
In between traveling, biking and walking, holistic living, and spending time with loved ones, Jerry and Cathy realized they were better together in more ways than one. As they each talked about their passion for what they do, they could be heard saying, “We should be doing something together to serve people.”
As a result, Agasar Family WellCare at InnerSpa was born with a focus on holistic wellcare, a concept that is rooted in the belief that the body can heal itself when given the proper care and attention.
The new wellness center focuses on helping individuals find their wellness through chiropractic care, colon hydrotherapy, detoxification services, and more, all in a natural, life-giving way, and with a goal of serving people on their wellness journey, one individual at a time.
“We’ve had two careers in Newtown and the universe brought us together,” said Dr. Jerry. “We’re both in the wellness business and we have the same passion, the same challenge - the passion to help people get well and take better care of themselves. And the challenge to educate people with more alternative type methods, me being a chiropractor and Cathy being a colon hydrotherapist. She believes good health starts in your gut. And I believe we live our lives through our nervous system.
“When we first met, obviously I fell in love with her because she’s a pretty girl. But she also has the same challenge as I do in educating people about wellness,” he says.
After a successful 30 year career in marketing, Cathy shifted career paths, purchasing the InnerSpa in 2011.
She soon decided that in order to properly run the spa, she needed to understand what the spa was about, and not just on the surface. So she went through the certification process and became certified as a colon hydrotherapist.
“I fell in love with it. I fell in love with everything I was learning. And it started to change my life and the way I lived it,” she said.
Today, Cathy is a national board certified colon hydrotherapist and certified I-ACT instructor, as well as a doTERRA wellness advocate and detoxification specialist.
“I love what I do. I love to tell people about their digestive system, what healthy poop is and why it’s important to their lives. And just really educating people as to what is happening inside their body or what might be happening in their body that they need to address.”
Cathy is passionate about educating people about digestive health and cleansing, and through her own wellness journey, has come to understand that the mind/body/spirit connection leads to better health and wellcare.
“We believe if you’re clean on the inside the outside will shine,” adds Cathy. “We’re all about internal cleansing.
And everything they do at the spa is all natural and organic.
“We consider ourselves to be a holistic wellness day spa,” says Cathy. “We do not use chemicals to provide services. We do everything all natural.”
Dr. Jerry, who has practiced as a holistic chiropractor in Newtown since 1982, is passionate about helping people to do more than just get out of pain. As he builds relationships with each patient, he shares best practices for lifestyle modifications that support keeping the spine and nervous system functioning optimally.
He is passionate about what he does, especially educating for better understanding. His knowledge of chiropractic and a belief that the body can heal itself allow him to guide patients to reach their best potential and fulfill their highest purpose.
"I have known Jerry and Cathy for what seems like forever," said Bill Sheffer, president of the Newtown Business Association. "It was a natural to put the two businesses together here. It's a great combination. They are great people. And I predict they're going to do very well."
Agasar Family WellCare at InnerSpa is located at The Atrium, 4 Terry Drive Suite 13, Newtown 18940. For information, call 215-550-6502 or visit www.AgasarFamilyWellcare.com.