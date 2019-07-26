New Hope >> Sherri and Kevin Daugherty on August 1 will open their new luxury boutique hotel, Ghost Light Inn, in the heart of historic New Hope on the banks of the Delaware River.
Located next to the iconic Bucks County Playhouse, the new Inn, which is home to the exciting new restaurant, Stella by Jose Garces, offers refined, elegant hospitality and unparalleled waterfront views, all in the center of one of the most beautiful small towns in America.
A new promenade runs along the river from the Playhouse to the end of inn; ideal for strolling or relaxing on the benches while enjoying the views of the activities taking place on the river.
The name of the Inn comes from the theatrical tradition of the ghost light, a standing lamp that is left burning on the stage when not in use, providing safety for cast and crew. As the superstition goes, they also appease ghosts by affording them light to perform onstage when the theater is dark.
The theme of the ghost light runs throughout the inn – in lobby areas, rooms and in photographs of Bucks County Playhouse.
With 12 rooms on-site and three in the adjacent Carriage House, the Ghost Light Inn has been rebuilt to preserve the history and integrity of the original building, which opened in 1956 as Playhouse Inn.
Guests will enjoy unprecedented attention to detail and exceptional amenities. Each room is unique, with decorative flourishes, comfortable furnishings, and scenic views.
Riverside rooms feature Juliet balconies, allowing guests to relish panoramic vistas of the Delaware River in peaceful privacy. All rooms are furnished with custom king size beds, spa robes and slippers, luxurious toiletries, and welcome sweets sourced from a local chocolatier. Mini refrigerators are stocked with soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
A complimentary assortment of coffee and tea, a personal coffee maker, flat screen televisions, and daily housekeeping services come standard with every room.
Canine companions are welcome and cushioned beds, water bowls, emergency supply of food, leash and, of course, treats are readily available. (See the website for more pet information.)
The renovation of this historic inn is the brainchild of developers Sherri and Kevin Daugherty who oversaw the design of the new Ghost Light Inn blending old world charm with contemporary style.
“New Hope is an eclectic, artistic and historic town that is welcoming to everyone who comes here," said Kevin. "When we got involved in 2011, the waterfront was in a state of disrepair, with the Bucks County Playhouse in bankruptcy and the former Zadar’s nightclub abandoned. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to bring Broadway back to the Playhouse and are very excited to be able to bring Iron Chef Jose Garces to this beautifully renovated waterfront restaurant and inn.”
The Ghost Light Inn is a new light in New Hope helping to make the town an overnight destination for all.
Ghost Light Inn was designed by Ralph C. Fey Architects, located in Bucks County with clients throughout the Delaware Valley and the country. Founded in 1996, Fey focuses on design excellence incorporating the artistic heritage of the region with contemporary architectural technologies. Their work ensures each project is site specific, and reflects the singular elements of this community, interrelating each project to the landscape. Their philosophy in designing Ghost Light Inn began with the creation of design elements to complement the Delaware River and the site’s extraordinary views of this magnificent water setting.
Fey explained, “If you stand between the buildings in the courtyard, there is a strong connection to Bucks County Playhouse itself, which began its life as a barn-like grist mill. Our design for the Inn harkens back to the Playhouse, with an industrial feel elevated by high-quality materials. The door pull is hand-forged of bronze, leading to the Ghost Light Inn Reception which has a variety of textures and natural materials from brick stained concrete and metal to hand-crafted glass doors. The stairway, as another example, is an original stone stair with slate treads, steel handrails and hand-trough plaster – featuring the rich texture of a craftsmen applying the materials by hand.”
Stella by Jose Garces
The Inn’s restaurant, Stella by Jose Garces, is receiving the warmest of welcomes to the New Hope dining scene. Named for Sherri and Kevin Daugherty’s rescued one-eared pit bull, Stella is sure to become a New Hope classic. Inspired by local ingredients from the region’s best farmers and artisans, award-winning chef Jose Garces adds his renown culinary twist to American classics.
"The fresh air, natural beauty, and the quiet return to nature have always been sources of inspiration to me while spending time in Bucks County. My team and I are challenging each other to create new experiences with the fresh products coming out of this beautiful corner of the world, while also shining a spotlight on the local food artisans and producers,” said Chef Jose Garces.
Hosting 120 seats with indoor and outdoor tables, the restaurant also offers beautiful event space for private events, weddings and gatherings along with an outdoor patio displaying sweeping views of the Riverfront.
Events at Stella
Stella offers an additional 150-seat event space with exceptional river views, menus by Jose Garces, private bars, and indoor and outdoor venue options. Hardwood floors, tasteful fixtures, and a thoughtful design that allows flexible use of the spaces ensure that every private event maintains the highest standards of quality, style, and grace.
Stella’s understated elegance and customized, professional service create the perfect wedding, party or corporate gathering.
About Chef Jose Garces
Since opening his first restaurant in 2005, Chef Jose Garces has emerged as one of the nation’s leading chefs and restaurateurs. He is the 2009 winner of the James Beard Foundation’s “Best Chef Mid-Atlantic” award and one of only a few chefs in the country to hold the coveted title of Iron Chef.
Garces is a Philadelphia-based hospitality group specializing in personal dining experiences rooted in the rich cultural traditions and culinary vision of renowned Latin-American chef Jose Garces. Taking a heartfelt and creative approach to time-honored recipes and dishes, Garces, in partnership with New Orleans- based Ballard Brands, operates numerous restaurants including Amada, Distrito, Tinto, Village Whiskey, JG Domestic, Volvér, The Olde Bar, Buena Onda, Ortzi at the LUMA Hotel Times Square, Okatshe, Olón and Bar Olón at Tropicana Atlantic City and Amada and Distrito Cantina in the Ocean Resort Casino. The group also operates Garces Events, a full-service catering and event division; the Garces Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to Philadelphia’s underserved immigrant community; and Luna Farm, Chef Garces’ 40-acre farm in Bucks County.
When the Daughertys made Bucks County their home, after spending most of their lives in Detroit, Michigan, they were determined to make a difference in the community of New Hope. They are the driving force behind Bridge Street Foundation that provided the funding to rescue Bucks County Playhouse after its foreclosure. The Foundation recently added the Playhouse’s new riverfront restaurant, The Deck Restaurant and Bar, which supports the nonprofit Playhouse. In addition, they opened Ferry Market at the end of 2017. The fresh food market is located at 32 South Main Street and has a variety of vendors that offer healthy and flavorful prepared foods and seasonal products.
For more information, visit www.ghostlightinn.com or call 267-740-7131.