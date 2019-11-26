LANGHORNE >> Fred Beans has grown his automotive group with a focus on customer service, and daughter Beth Beans Gilbert has adopted that philosophy.
After looking – and struggling to find – a business model offering fast and reliable automotive and tire services, Beans Gilbert helped develop one with the launch of AutoExpress in Doylestown under the Fred Beans Automotive Group umbrella in November 2007.
Following the success of this pilot location, Beans recently opened a second AutoExpress location this year in Langhorne, completing the company’s vision for a one-stop automotive service corner at the intersection of Woodbourne Road and Old Lincoln Highway.
The community is invited to check out the one-stop service corner while dropping off a nonperishable food item for donation to Philabundance now through Dec. 4.
The new AutoExpress in Langhorne is serving as a collection site this year for Fred Beans Automotive Group’s participation in WMMR’s Camp Out for Hunger. Last year, Fred Beans collected an astounding 99,000 pounds of food for Philabundance through the Camp Out for Hunger food drive.
“We hope that as we grow the Fred Beans Automotive Group, we also grow our efforts to give back,” said Beans Gilbert, who is vice president of the Fred Beans Automotive Group. “We welcome Beans customers and new customers to visit us in Langhorne, make a food donation and learn more about our new one-stop automotive service corner. We developed this location with customer convenience in mind; we will service any make or model car, with no appointment necessary.”
The one-stop automotive service corner is home to AutoExpress, Auto Detailing services, Carquest Auto Parts and CARSTAR Collision Center. All are operated by the Fred Beans Automotive Group to offer a comprehensive range of automotive services for Fred Beans customers.
About Fred Beans Automotive Group
Fred Beans Automotive Group encompasses 32 rooftops, 20 dealerships, 18 brands, six Fred Beans collision centers (franchised CARSTAR), two AutoExpress locations, a parts warehouse, two Carquest locations, four Autorents rental locations, and commercial truck sales. The company established the Fred Beans Charitable Trust in 2000 to give back to the community, prioritizing among organizations whose focus spans youth and education, human services, arts and culture, and community development. In 2019, Fred Beans Automotive Group was placed on the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list and recognized among the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Family Owned Business Award winners. Learn more at https://www.fredbeans.com/.