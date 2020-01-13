MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> Blo Blow Dry Bar, the original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, is opening its first Pennsylvania location with a new bar in Langhorne.
Located at 2 Summit Square, "Blo Newtown" will be rolling out the pink carpet for its grand opening on January 24 with $29 blow out specials and giveaways.
Blo Newtown is owned and operated by first-time franchisees and husband and wife duo, Nigel Armitage and Allison Barbosa of Barbosa and Armitage LLC.
With a combined experience in insurance and banking, Nigel and Allison will leverage their skills and background as they launch their first business together and introduce their family, friends and community to Blo’s flawless blow outs and beauty services.
“We are thrilled to see our Blo family continue to grow and expand into new territory with the addition of Blo Newtown,” said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. “This will be the first location for the brand in the state and we couldn’t think of better partners than Nigel and Allison to transform beauty norms for the modern woman in southeast Pennsylvania. We look forward to seeing Blo Newtown excel for years to come.”
As residents of Langhorne, Nigel and Allison have seen firsthand the demand for businesses in the wellness and beauty space that cater to the needs of those in the community.
With a goal to make runway ready services accessible to everyone, Blo Newtown is poised to fill a need in the market as the focus on self-care continues to expand. Offering both hair and makeup services ranging from wedding updos to natural curls and even makeup on-the-go, the experts at Blo Newtown offer the total package.
"The first time we visited Blo, we fell in love with the concept. Blo Blow Dry Bar makes getting a blow out a simple, yet fun and lively experience from start to finish,” said Allison, co-owner of Blo Newtown. “Whether you’re seeking a glam look for a special occasion or beach waves to compliment a new outfit you just scored, the seven signature hairstyles offered at Blo are sure to fulfill your needs.”
Recognized as America’s original blow dry bar, Blo Blow Dry Bar believes in creating an inclusive space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations can feel welcomed, represented and gorgeous. Combining a chic and modern design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo creates a seamless and enjoyable experience for all guests. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all customers.
“With the New Year in full swing and many looking for ways to embrace a new version of themselves, we couldn’t think of a better time to introduce a brand that encourages pampering yourself – no matter the occasion. We’re thrilled to kick off 2020 with the grand opening of Blo Newtown,” said Nigel, co-owner of Blo Newtown.
Blo Newtown is open from dawn to dusk seven days a week. Walk-ins are accepted and online reservations are available at blomedry.com or via the app (available for IOS or Android). Appointments can also be made by calling 215-968-1636. To stay up to date on the latest news and promotions, follow Blo Newtown on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar, visit www.blomedry.com.
About Blo Blow Dry Bar
Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America’s original blow dry bar and the world’s largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the “no cuts, no color” concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S., Canada and the Philippines and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.