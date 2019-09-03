NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Business Association will shine the spotlight on a diverse and growing business community when it hosts its 13th Annual Business Expo & Culinary Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
The free event showcasing more than 60 local businesses and more than a dozen eateries and restaurants, takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Newtown Athletic Club, 120 Pheasant Run Road, Newtown. And the public is invited to attend.
"We sold out of spaces faster than in previous years. There’s an awful lot of energy and excitement this year,” said Craig Turet of Curtin and Heefner, who is co-chairing the event with Scott Fegley of the Fegley Law Firm and Earl Sigmund, a CPA based in Richboro.
“We’ll have a full slate of about 65 businesses. It’s a really nice balance - . a lot of new businesses and many familiar faces. It’s actually exciting to see,” said Turet. “We’ll have a broad-base of the greater Newtown Business Community represented, everything from accounting firms and law firms to banks. And at the other end you have every kind of service firm imaginable.”
“The Expo is an opportunity for all the vendors to show their wares and to give you a chance to hear one-on-one what it is they do and can offer you,” said Turet.
According to Turet, about 11 new vendors have joined the line up this year including Turning Point Restaurant, Factory Donuts, Homestead Design Build, J.McLaughlin, TE Branding Strategies, Let’s Learn Tutor (Washington Crossing), No Worries Home Care (Wrightstown), La Belle Mariee Bridal (Summit Square Shopping Center, Edelman Wealth Management (Yardley) and Oasis Senior Advisors (Yardley).
“I would say out of the 60 who took part in the expo last year, a third of this year’s participants were not involved last year,” said Turet.
The new additions will be joining Expo regulars inside the Brown Gym, including the Newtown Arts Company, Tastefully Simple, Action Karate, the Fegley Law Firm, 1-800-Got-Junk, Harris Comfort, the First National Bank of Newtown, the Rothman Institute, Pascarella Eye Care and many more.
A highlight of the event is always the Expo's Culinary Fair spotlighting the Newtown area's thriving food and restaurant scene.
Whipping up food for Expo guests to try will be Turning Point Restaurant, Factory Donuts, Jules Thin Crust Pizza, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Applebee's Neighborhood Bar and Grill, Guru's Fine Indian Cuisine, La Stalla Catering, Harvest Seasonal Grill, Five Star Home Foods, Joseph's Premier Catering, McCaffrey's Catering, the NAC, Passanante's Home Food Service and Piccolo Trattoria.
"You’re going to get everything from pizza to Indian cuisine,” said Turet. “Maybe you never had Indian food before. It's an opportunity for you to try food from some of our local food places. We’ll also have caterers so if you’re planning a special event, you can find out what they have to offer.
"The idea is people can walk through and taste test everything,” said Turet. “In past years it’s been absolutely delicious and I have no doubt it will be anything but that this year. And it's all free so bring your appetite."
A new addition this year will be a booth devoted to the area’s first responders, including local police, fire and EMS
“Because the expo ended up being on 9-11, we decided to set aside a table for our first responders,” said Turet. “It’s hard to have such a celebratory day without acknowledging all that has come before and to thank them for their service.”
Turet said everyone who attends will also have a chance to win the event's grand prize - a gift basket chock full of between $1,000 and $2,000 worth of gifts and services from NBA members. In addition, each vendor will be holding their own individual mini-raffles throughout the expo.
“That means there’s going to be more than 60 winners at the expo going home with prizes,” said Turet.
The Expo, said Turet, is designed as a business to consumer event as well as business to business networking opportunity.
"This is a good chance for our members to get to know our newest members and each other. It's also an opportunity for the community to discover the great variety of businesses located in the Greater Newtown area," said Turet.
“The thing I really like about this event is it’s one of the few times you can walk through and actually stop and talk to the vendors and find out what they do,” said Turet. “It’s a chance for people to get to know each other, for people to get to know the businesses up and down the streets of Newtown and for businesses to get to know each other.”
The event is free and the public is invited to stop by anytime between 3 and 7 p.m. although early arrival is suggested as the event typically draws 1500 people and sometime the food runs out.
This year’s participants include 1-800-GOT-JUNK,Anne Costello Century 21 Veterans, Applebee's Neighborhood Bar & Grill, Aquahab Physical Therapy, BathFitter,BC Discoveries Dance & Theater Arts Co.,
Cordisco & Saile LLC, Curtin & Heefner, LLC, Day-To-Day Financial Management, LLC, Edelman Wealth Management Group, Inc., Factory Donuts, Five Star Home Foods, Golden Egg Mall, Green Mountain Energy,Guru's Indian Cuisine,Harris Comfort,Harvest Seasonal Grill,Holy Chick Boutique, Homestead Design Build, Homewatch Caregivers of Lower Bucks, Innovative Implant and Oral Surgery, Inspire Federal Credit Union
J.McLaughlin, JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, James Hardie Siding and Trim,Joseph's Premier Catering, Jules Thin Crust Pizza, Klatzkin & Company LLP, La Belle Mariee Bridal, La Stalla Catering, Let's Learn Tutoring, McCaffrey's Food Markets,Newtown Arts Company, Newtown Athletic Club
No Worries Home Care, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Oasis Senior Advisors, Off to Neverland Travel, Pascarella Eye Care & Contact Lenses,Passanante's Home Food Service,Patient First, PB Adjusting LLC, Penn Community Bank,
Piccolo Trattoria at Newtown, Pickering Manor,Potential Inc., Premier Home Renovations, Rothman Orthpaedics,
Servpro (Newtown, Yardley, Levittown),
TE Branding Strategies, The Birches at Newtown, The Dave Marcolla Group - Keller Williams Newtown, The First National Bank of Newtown, Total Eye Care Centers, Tucker Chiropractic Center, Turning Point Restaurant, Univest Financial and WSFS Newtown (formerly Beneficial Bank).
