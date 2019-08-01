DOYLESTOWN >> The Doylestown Food Market will close its doors at the end of this month on August 31, market operators Paul, Debbie and John announced in a letter to its customers.
“While we transmit this news with a sense of sadness, we are also grateful for many things, chief among them the support of many in our community and the positive impact we have made for local farmers and producers,” they said.
“During the month of August, please continue to shop. We will continue to stock your daily needs, such as bread, milk, eggs and produce,” they continued. “Look out for special sales! Be on the watch for future communications. Also, our refrigerators, shelving, and most other equipment and contents will be for sale.”
The Food Market opened its doors on Jan. 2, 2014 as the Doylestown Food Co-op. The mission has always been to support local farmers and to provide customers with access to fresh, clean, nutritious food. And it has stayed true to that mission for over five and a half years.
In February 2018, three members of the Co-op – Paul, Debbie and John - purchased the assets of the Market in order to keep the mission going.
“We had planned to move to a larger site with more space and ample parking,” they said. “We looked for a suitable site for several months, but were unable to find one with the right combination of location, size, parking and cost. So we worked to make the store as successful as possible in the original location.”
They continued, “We have always had a core group of faithful shoppers, who supported local and sought out healthy foods. Unfortunately, due to several factors, we were unable to attract enough additional customers to turn a profit on a regular basis.
“We wish to thank all those who have been so supportive to both the Co-op and the privately held Doylestown Food Market over the years,” they said. “This includes, but is not limited to, our dedicated staff, the former members of the Co-op Board, the approximately 600 former members of the Co-op, our landlord, our many local farmers, and most especially our committed shoppers. The list of others we wish to thank is too long to include in this letter. We could not have made the positive impacts that we did without your strong support.
“We urge you all to continue to shop local and eat healthy. We will,” they said.