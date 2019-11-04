NEWTOWN >> Cherry Blow Dry Bar, one of the fastest growing blow dry bar franchises in the country, is set to open its first location in Newtown inside the Village at Newtown Shopping Center (next to the Melt Shop).
Servicing the Newtown, Richboro, Holland, Wrightstown and Yardley area, the blow dry bar will offer premium express services including blowouts, hair extensions, hair treatments, makeup applications, lash extensions and even scalp massages through their affordable membership model.
The new salon, located at 2822 S. Eagle Road, Newtown 18940 will offer a unique membership program starting at about $69.99 for two monthly blowouts to nearby residents. Customers can pick and choose from Cherry Blow Dry Bar’s styling menu, which includes nine different hairstyles – from updos and beachy waves to braids and voluminous curls. In addition, as part of their lash services, the salon will offer four lash styles to choose from—cat eye, flirty, natural beauty and glamorous.
“We are thrilled to bring Cherry Blow Dry Bar to the Newtown area,” said Fred Vicario, CEO of Cherry Blow Dry Bar. “We have successfully transformed the original concept of blowout styling into a wildly popular membership model. Now, local Newtown-area residents can enjoy glam styling services at affordable prices.”
Owners Alison and John Cacchio were looking for a new business venture and were drawn to the Cherry Blow Dry Bar membership-driven business model. John says, “We liked the concept of offering a membership to local residents as a way for women to look great every day no matter what their budget.” Alison added, “Who doesn’t want to look great all the time? It is a win-win.”
Cherry Blow Dry Bar’s team of highly trained, talented stylists work with all types of hair using the best tools and products in the industry. Brands include Blowpro and Pureology hair care, HotHeads hair extensions, Bella Lash extensions, Keratin Complex repair and treatment systems and other popular lines.
For other local entrepreneurs in the Newtown area looking to join the expanding Cherry Blow Dry Bar franchise and open up their own salon, visit www.cherryblowdrybar.com/franchise/ for more information.
Launched in 2013 and franchising since 2015, Cherry Blow Dry Bar is an expanding franchise that provides premium express services including hair blowouts, hair extensions, makeup services, lash extensions and treatments for a perfectly finished look, all at affordable prices through a unique membership model. Today, there are 20 Cherry Blow Dry Bar salons open and operating in eight states, with 80 more in various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.cherryblowdrybar.com.