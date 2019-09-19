BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Dad's Hat PA Rye Whiskey, owned by Bucks County-based Mountain Laurel Spirits, is now be available in Florida, Oklahoma and Massachusetts, as well as in Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee, increasing the brand's countrywide distribution network to 21 states.
Herman Mihalich and John Cooper, co-owners of the brand which earned itself 2016 Whiskey Advocate Craft Whiskey of the Year, said they are thrilled to be distributed in a number of new states, especially Tennessee, where they will be working with Fireside Distributing.
"We love the music scene in Tennessee, and after our collaboration last year with the Punch Brothers where we sold an exclusive single barrel selected by the band, we ‘re excited to introduce our PA rye whiskey to these new markets," said Mihalich. "We look forward to building on our relationships in the music business. Dad's Hat also has an ongoing sponsorship of Whiskey Wednesdays, which is hosted by Wild Ponies on the streaming radio station Route 650 of WSM Radio in Nashville."
The PA-produced craft whiskey distiller’s distribution in Florida will be with Sunshine State Distributing; in Oklahoma with Republic National Distributing Company; and in Massachusetts with Night Shift Distributing.
Located at 925 Canal Street in Bristol, the Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey distillery, which is owned and operated by Mountain Laurel Spirits LLC, carries on a Pennsylvania tradition of whiskey production dating back to the early 1800s.
In addition to Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey, Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey Finished in Vermouth Barrels, and Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels, MLS also produces Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Straight Rye.
Learn more about Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye by visiting DadsHatRye.com.