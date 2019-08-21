FALLS TOWNSHIP >> AAA Mid-Atlantic invites the public to celebrate the opening of its new AAA Car Care Insurance Travel Center in Falls Township, the second such location in Bucks County, on Saturday, August 24.
The new facility, located at 516 North Oxford Valley Road, provides all of the services AAA members have come to expect from AAA’s retail stores, in addition to the new auto repair services. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be scheduled in the coming months.
During the grand opening on Saturday, August 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. customers can enter to win prizes, have free lunch courtesy of NAPA, receive merchandise discounts and car care coupons, take advantage of free battery checks and free vehicle health inspections, meet with representatives from Uniworld River Cruises and Sandals Resorts, meet with an insurance agent for a complimentary insurance review and more.
The new center is open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“AAA is now providing trusted auto repair for Members and non-members, as well as access to expert travel advice and insurance services all under one roof,” explained Tom Wiedemann, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Our newest AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center is open seven days a week as a convenience to our customers and is also houses a PennDOT photo license center.”
The new Langhorne location, more than 14,504 square feet, is now home to 23 AAA Mid-Atlantic associates, and eight car care bays. It joins seven other AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center locations – Clifton Heights, Downingtown, South Philadelphia, Wayne, Warminster, West Chester, and Willow Grove in Philadelphia five county area.
All auto services are available to the public, although AAA members enjoy discounted prices on auto repair labor and a two-year/24,000 mile warranty on repairs.
“We are excited about this new enhanced location. By adding the availability of auto services to our other valuable amenities, we know we can continue to expand on our mission to provide trusted services to our Members and non-members alike,” said Langhorne Store Manager Tiffany Downs.
In addition to car care, insurance and travel services, the new location will also house a PennDOT Photo License Center, a relocation of PennDOT’s Langhorne location.
“PennDOT is excited about our continued collaboration with AAA to provide photo license services to our customers,” said Kurt Myers, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services.
This co-location of a state-owned Photo License Center with a private business is one of PennDOT’s modernization and cost-saving initiatives, saving more than $42,000 annually. AAA is providing the facility at no cost to PennDOT. Hours of operation at the new location will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., with extended hours from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
For more than 110 years, AAA has been a reliable source for emergency roadside assistance to more than 59 million Members nationwide. This expansion of AAA Mid-Atlantic services is one that club management feels is an instinctive fit for an organization that assists thousands of motorists every day and has more than three million Members in Pennsylvania.
AAA Car Care Insurance Travel Center services include maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs such as tires, brakes, tune-ups, air conditioning and cooling systems, battery replacements, and electrical work.
The complete list of services includes: Diagnostics, Air Conditioning and Cooling, Electrical System Diagnosis, Tune-ups and Maintenance, Battery Service & Replacement, Oil & Filter Change, Coolant Flush, Transmission Flush, Power Steering Flush, Four Wheel Alignments, Differential Service, Repairs on Tires, Brakes & More, Purchase Tires, Tire Rotations & Balance, Standard & ABS Brake Service, Clean & Adjust Drum Brakes, Brake System Flush and Expert Brake Diagnosis, Service & Replacement.
AAA Mid-Atlantic also operates 33 other AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Centers locations within the Mid-Atlantic region. Visit www.AAA.com/CarCare for more information, to find a location near you or to schedule an appointment.