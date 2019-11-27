MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> For the third year, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) will travel to Puerto Rico to inspect humanitarian and reconstruction efforts following several major hurricanes that hit the island.
The devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017 prompted one of the largest federal responses to a domestic disaster in the history of the United States. Hurricane Maria destroyed over 70-percent of Puerto Rico’s agricultural industry, and left millions without power and access to vital resources.
“Following years of devastating hurricanes, the infrastructure of Puerto Rico is in critical condition. The damage to power lines, water pipes and roads has many families in my district concerned about the wellbeing of our fellow Americans,” said Rep. Fitzpatrick. “The people of Puerto Rico deserve the unwavering support of their government and its lawmakers. I look forward to returning to the island to visit with first responders, officials, and residents to review and discuss the recovery effort.”
Fitzpatrick will meet with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials to discuss the continued recovery efforts. He will also meet with the Puerto Rican Joint Recovery Office to receive updates on the Guajataca Dam, which was damaged in 2017 by Hurricane Maria. Fitzpatrick will spend Thanksgiving with Puerto Rican residents and The Salvation Army personnel, visiting La Casa de Todos to deliver toys and food to orphans.
The Salvation Army continues to serve people in need by providing utility and rental assistance, appliances, furniture, household goods, and solar generators, as part of the Houses to Homes (H2H) program. They are also establishing Salvation Army Recovery Centers in rural parts of Puerto Rico to serve individuals and families in these hard to reach areas.
Rep. Fitzpatrick spent Thanksgiving last year in Puerto Rico where he inspected hurricane recovery efforts and in previous trips has met directly with Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón (PR-AL) and local residents. Fitzpatrick has hosted roundtable discussions with U.S. officials to discuss the progress in Puerto Rico. In 2018, Fitzpatrick, González-Colón, and Congressman Peter King (NY-02) called on Congress to address the health crisis in Puerto Rico. Fitzpatrick has put a significant emphasis on incentivizing medical professionals to remain on the island, and the role of the federal government throughout the process.