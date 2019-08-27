PENNSBURY >> The Pennsbury School District will welcome approximately 10,000 students back to school this week on a staggered start-up schedule.
Beginning on Wednesday, August 28 grades 1-5 in the elementary schools, grade 6 in the middle schools and grade 9 at the high school will return to class for their first full day of school. Then on Thursday, August 29 all students will report to school.
The staggered opening allows for full-day orientations for the incoming 6th and 9th grade students as they begin the school year in new buildings.
All Kindergarten students, accompanied by their parents or guardians, will be attending a one-hour orientation session on Aug. 28.
Students will be divided into Groups A and B and attend school for the next two days in a staggered fashion. Group A will attend Kindergarten for a full day on Thursday, August 29 while Group B remains home. On Friday, August 30 Group B Kindergarteners will attend school for the full day while Group A students will remain home.
On Tuesday, September 3 all Kindergarten students will report to school for the entire day.
Elementary school students in grades K-5 will start their school day at 9 a.m. and be dismissed at 3:40 p.m. At the secondary level, the middle school day begins at 8:10 a.m. with daily dismissal at 2:55 p.m. And at the high school level, the day begins at 7:20 a.m. and ends at 2:15 p.m.
New Fifth Special
With the passage of the 2019-20 final budget on June 20, the School Board approved the reinstatement of a fifth “special” to the elementary schedule.
Supplementing the current specials that include physical education, music, art and library will be the introduction of a new weekly class for grades K-5 known as SPARK.
The introduction of Chromebooks for student use in classrooms District-wide eliminated the need for the previous fifth special, which had been known as a weekly computer class.
“SPARK is an innovative elementary literacy and problem-solving program based on STEM principles that is meant to ‘spark’ curiosity and learning,” said Michele Spack, Pennsbury’s Director of Elementary Education, who is the lead administrator overseeing the initiative. “In staffing this new program, we sought experienced teachers who have familiarity with teaching elementary and/or middle level literacy, mathematics, and science, along with other aspects of Inquiry-Based Learning.”
In addition to enabling students to explore the Project Lead the Way (PLTW) curriculum, SPARK classes will also offer opportunities to code, learn key concepts regarding digital citizenship, and create projects using the Genius Hour framework.
The foundation of the curriculum will be the interdisciplinary modules of the PLTW “Launch” program. These empower students through compelling activities, projects, and problems that build upon each other and relate to the world around them.
Students will develop perseverance, design thinking, resilience, and kinetic knowledge through real-world applications of these skills.
The cost to the District for the introduction of PLTW includes approximately $9,500 for initial training and about $95,000 for materials the first year. After that, materials replacement costs will be approximately $27,000 a year. All costs will be covered by the Elementary Curriculum budget.
SPARK teachers will also develop formal and informal pathways to enhance professional learning for all teachers in the school community by infusing technology for deeper learning. They will support, collaborate, and co-teach with peers in the design and implementation of lessons and projects.
Facilities
During the 2018-19 school year, the Board Facilities Committee launched a District-wide analysis of all Pennsbury buildings and grounds. At the recommendation of the committee, the School Board approved an agreement with Bonnett Associates, Inc., a firm based in Eddystone that specializes in educational and public facility planning and design.
With the goal in mind of improving the performance of each structure in accordance with future educational specifications (“ed specs”), Bonnett Associates led a detailed exercise known as the “benchmarking” of each Pennsbury facility.
Building and District administrators teamed up to develop 21st century ed specs for all learning spaces in order to reflect future school building usage and needs. Quite often the current and future needs of a building can differ from what existed when the structure was erected 50 or 60 years ago.
Changes in the areas of curriculum, special education, technology, and the introduction of Pre-Kindergarten classes, for example, can call for much-needed facilities updates.
Dovetailing with the benchmarking effort was a demographic study of Pennsbury enrollment and community population trends that was approved by the School Board last year in order for administrators and the Board Facilities Committee to examine and project future building needs.
Bonnett Associates has compiled the data for the School Board to review and make decisions on which buildings require the most immediate improvements going forward. The Board and administration met in July to begin analysis of Bonnett’s initial compilation.
Looking ahead at 2019-2020, the Board will begin to implement selected building updates stemming from the Bonnett Associates facility planning study. In addition, more long-term planning will begin as the Board considers major improvements at Edgewood Elementary, Fallsington Elementary, Charles Boehm Middle and the entire Pennsbury High School campus.
Cyber Schooling
Beginning with the 2019-2020 school year, Pennsbury students who were previously enrolled in outside cyber charters will now have the opportunity to return to the School District and earn a Pennsbury High School diploma, while still attending classes online.
During the 2018-2019 school year, a small number of Pennsbury administrators visited exemplar school districts across the state with cyber learning already in place.
“With the ultimate goal of reducing the outgoing tuition costs for our own students to attend outside cyber charter schools, this initiative is also helping to shape future learning opportunities for all,” said Elizabeth Aldridge, Director of Pupil Services, who is overseeing the initiative.
Currently, 81 Pennsbury students are enrolled in various cyber charters outside of Pennsbury, at a cost to the District of more than $1 million, according to Aldridge.
The new Cyber Academy at Pennsbury (CAP) is defined as a local, online learning community with a mission to provide students with the highest level of access to quality cyber learning.
The full-time, online program will positively impact students by improving digital literacy, promoting the value of e-learning, and raising the college and career readiness of students. CAP is dedicated to providing the most dynamic, relevant, and global education available for all learners.
The unique program will be available to students as an alternative to traditional classroom learning. There is no additional cost for students who reside within the Pennsbury School District.
Other Bucks County school districts already using cyber schooling for their students include Centennial, Council Rock, Morrisville, Neshaminy, New Hope-Solebury, Palisades, and Quakertown.
In addition, such districts as Abington, Methacton, Norristown, Souderton, and Upper Merion school districts also offer cyber learning opportunities.
Pennsbury is partnering with Edgenuity, a reasonably-priced, well-established leader in the field of cyber schooling. Edgenuity courses are aligned to PA Core standards and are NCAA-compliant. The company offers high-quality, engaging lessons taught by PA certified teachers. Edgenuity has demonstrated excellent customer service and fosters regular communication among the online teachers, parents, students, and Pennsbury staff.
In its initial stages, CAP will offer a choice for K-12 students who are currently enrolled in online charter schools and students who are considering online schooling options outside of Pennsbury.
CAP students will have access to a high-quality Pennsbury education that will lead to a Pennsbury diploma. Students will also have the opportunity to engage in athletics and activities, including award-winning music programs, as an example. For a small fee, high school students who fall behind in their credits can recover credits at CAP to stay on track for graduation.
In the future, the District plans to explore piloting an online course for traditional PHS students, examine what it would take to provide enrichment offerings for eligible students, and continue to build capacity for Pennsbury teachers to teach Edgenuity courses.
Community members interested in learning more about CAP may reach out to the Pupil Services Department by calling 215-428-4100.
Pre-K Counts
A grant-funded, pre-school program for three-and four-year-old children is continuing this year thanks to a joint effort between Pennsbury and the Morrisville YMCA.
Known as the Pre-K Counts Program, these classroom sessions are being offered on a full-day basis, five days each week, for the full school year.
Funded entirely by the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL), Pre-K Counts is
open to children of families who meet eligibility guidelines. Children must be three or four years old by Sept. 1 to participate.
“The Pre-K Counts Program benefits our community’s youngest learners to prepare them for a successful kindergarten experience. We are very excited to once again have full-day Pre-K this year, with classes at Walt Disney, Manor, and Penn Valley elementary schools,” said Walt Disney Elementary School Principal Laurie Ruffing, who is spearheading the effort.
“This year, we are able to provide 90 children with a high-quality preschool experience. We utilize Scholastic’s Big Day for Pre-K curriculum and certified teachers to help these children build skills needed for Kindergarten.”
Ruffing welcomes calls from community residents who may be interested in learning more about the Pre-K Counts program. She may be reached at 215-949-6868, ext. 20815.